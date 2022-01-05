Liverpool have been told that they will do well to sign Bukayo Saka because of his status both in the Premier League and in Arsenal’s rebuild.

The Gunners winger burst onto the scene in November 2018 with his debut for Arsenal. Despite his still tender age of 20, he has become a standout player at his club.

Indeed, Saka has already reached a century of appearances for Arsenal, including playing every Premier League match this season.

What’s more, he has played 14 times for England and proved his worth at Euro 2020. As such, attention is beginning to turn towards his long-term future.

While his Arsenal contract only runs out in 2024 following an extension last summer, reports have claimed that a move to Liverpool is on the cards.

The Reds have supposedly shortlisted Saka as a transfer target and he would be willing to move to Anfield if the chance arose. Not only that, but the winger’s representatives are also interested.

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan insisted that Saka would be a fantastic Liverpool signing.

“Absolutely, I can see him at Liverpool,” the pundit said.

“I don’t think it was that long ago that they were trying to tempt him over to Anfield when he was running out of contract at Arsenal.

“We have seen the development in Saka – he’s now one of the best wingers in the Premier League.

“The way he gets on the ball, the way he dictates a game, he’s very much a Liverpool style player.”

However, Whelan added that Saka has a vital role in Mikel Arteta’s team. As a result, he is one player Arsenal will not want to sell – whatever the offer.

Saka transfer obstacle for Liverpool

“However, it seems to be that Mikel Arteta is building something really quite special at Arsenal right now,” Whelan added.

“I’m sure the club won’t want to let him go for any money and show their strength in the market.

“They’ll want to show they’re not a selling club and really continue with this rebuild.”

Saka has scored 18 goals for Arsenal, seven of those coming this season.

As well as the Englishman, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is another young star who is proving crucial in Arsenal’s rebuild.

He has spoken glowingly of Saka and his fellow attacker Gabriel Martinelli.