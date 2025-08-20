Efforts for a Liverpool raid will be ramped up by a Bundesliga side

A Bundesliga club are reportedly going to ‘ramp up their efforts’ to raid Liverpool for a star, with an offer of almost half of the Reds’ original asking price in the works.

The Reds have been happy to allow some big names to leave this summer. While they had no say in Trent Alexander-Arnold moving on, they have sold each of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah.

They are also potentially going to see the back of Kostas Tsimikas, while there is heavy speculation over the future of Harvey Elliott.

RB Leipzig are one of the main sides who have been linked with him.

They currently seem very active in the race, with Empire of the Kop stating the Bundesliga side will ‘ramp up their efforts’ to sign him in the final days of the window.

The report states Leipzig are planning to offer a £25.9million deal, with the disparity between their valuation of Elliott and Liverpool‘s potentially being bridged through structured payments and add-ons.

The report states that the Reds value Elliott at £34.5million, and that the Bundesliga outfit have reached ‘an advanced stage’ in discussions for personal terms.

Liverpool value Elliott higher

However, The Athletic’s ultra-reliable David Ornstein has previously reported Liverpool’s valuation of Elliott is far higher.

With a buyback clause – as they have inserted in the sales of Quansah and Ben Doak this summer – the Reds would accept a £40million deal.

But without, the outlet stated Liverpool would want £50million, meaning Leipzig are only actually offering around half price for Elliott.

Leipzig are not the only club who want Elliott, so they could be threatened late on.

It has recently been reported that with Eberechi Eze looking likely to move to Tottenham, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Elliott.

The report stated the Eagles were planning to raid Liverpool for the midfielder, though no price was mentioned.

Liverpool round-up: Isak bid suggested

Keith Downie has suggested that after Liverpool saw £110million turned down for Alexander Isak, if they bid £130million for the Newcastle man, that could be enough.

However, Danny Murphy has told the Reds that they “can win the Premier League without” signing Isak. They did so last season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are on the verge of signing Marc Guehi, with talks in the final stages and his medical to follow very soon.

That said, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has stated Guehi will play the club’s next game.

