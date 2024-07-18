Liverpool have been left with an open door to pursue the signing of Karim Adeyemi after the long-term Reds target refused to rule out leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer and amid claims Arne Slot is ready to embark on a spree for four other Bundesliga stars.

The Merseysiders will soon be ready to dip their toes into the transfer market and, as per usual at Anfield, their business is being done in a cloak of darkness as CEO of football Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes look to furnish their squad with new signings. And with new Liverpool boss Arne Slot keen to put his own stamp on things at Anfield, speculation is mounting over the identity of whom their transfer targets will be.

To that end, TEAMtalk understands that Slot would like to sign a left-sided centre-half and a new holding midfielder as priorities this summer. And while a new goalkeeper will also likely be sought to replace Adrian and amid claims Caiomhin Kelleher is pushing to leave, there is a growing school of thought that suggests Slot would like to bring in at least one fresh face to boost his attack.

Most of the speculation so far this summer has surrounded potential moves for a new winger with the likes of Johan Bakayoko, Crysencio Summerville, Nico Williams and most prominently, Anthony Gordon, among those to be linked.

However, speculation in Germany claims the Reds are ready to make a move a more central attacker with a move for long-term target Adeyemi reportedly back on their radar.

Dortmund star Adeyemi refuses to rule out summer transfer

Adeyemi has been pursued by the Reds for the best part of five seasons, dating back to the 2018/19 season when he first made a name for himself with RB Salzburg.

And while his rise with the Austrian side ultimately led to a €38m move to Borussia Dortmund in summer 2022 – signing as a replacement for Manchester City-bound Erling Haaland – he is a player that Edwards has kept an eye on since.

However, his move to the Westfalenstadion has not gone quite as well as expected. And the 22-year-old forward has only managed to score 14 times across his two seasons, with a meagre tally of five from 34 games in the season just gone.

Indeed, his most notable achievement so far, if you will, is the fact that Adeyemi has been recorded as the Bundesliga’s fastest-ever player when he clocked at 36.65 kilometres per hour (22.77 mph) during a match against Freiburg in February 2023.

But it is his disappointing form in front of goal that has led to speculation that Dortmund could be willing to cash in.

The four-times capped Germany forward has been linked with a move to Juventus, while TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer that Chelsea too have also been sniffing around a prospective deal.

However, news that BVB could cash in for as little as €35m (£29.5m) has also alerted Liverpool, according to reports in Germany.

And the player has refused to rule out a move away when questioned about the transfer speculation surrounding him.

“I can’t say anything about that,” he told Ruhr Nachrichten. “I’m wearing a Dortmund shirt, and I’m very happy to be wearing a Dortmund shirt. But there are no guarantees in life.”

Liverpool transfers: Reds linked with Bundesliga quartet

Dortmund’s new coach and former Liverpool midfielder, Nuri Sahin, has however made clear his desire to retain the 22-year-old’s services.

“Karim knows what I think about him,” he said. “I’m not going to start commenting on every rumor. I’m not playing along.

“What’s important to me is what I want from Karim. And what Karim told me is important to me. Everything else is not my concern.”

Adeyemi, though, is just the latest Bundesliga star to be linked with a move to Anfield this summer.

Indeed, Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk revealed the Reds are hot on the trail of four other Bundesliga stars as Slot prepares to seriously strengthen his squad.

Indeed, another Dortmund star in Donyell Malen has once again been linked with Anfield as Slot looks to add another ingredient to his attack. The Dutchman is no stranger to Anfield links having been touted for a move prior to his exit from PSV in 2021.

With defensive reinforcements also in mind, it’s reported Liverpool are keen to raid RB Leipzig for centre-half Mohamed Simakan, who is rated in the €40m bracket by the Bundesliga side. Atletico Madrid are also on the France Under-21 international’s trail.

Slot is also said to be an admirer of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, who enjoyed an outstanding season under Xabi Alonso by scoring 14 times and creating 12 more from his right wing-back role. With a €40m clause in his deal, it would be a surprise if the Dutchman was not snapped up by one big club this summer.

And finally, Bild believes the Reds are readying a formal approach to Bayern Munich over a deal for Joshua Kimmich, who can leave for a fee of around €40m with his contract due to expire next summer.

Regarded as a holding midfielder these days, Kimmich can also cover at centre-half or right-back if required.