Richard Hughes plots masterclass Liverpool midfielder swoop as elite playmaker target ‘open to all proposals’

Liverpool have reportedly joined the growing race to sign one of the top talents in African football, while the Reds have also been given the potential nod over a spectacular summer capture from a Premier League rival.

Despite continued doubts over the long-term future of Arne Slot at Anfield, Anfield chiefs are continuing to hunt top talent ahead of the summer transfer window, and they appear to have latched onto a gem also on the radar of other Premier League sides.

A move based on stats-driven data is said to be on the cards for the Ghana midfielder, although a simple eye test is all that is needed when it comes to another incredible Liverpool target making big headlines this season.

Liverpool add incredible midfield talent to summer shortlist

It’s being reported by a Liverpool insider that the Reds have joined the list of clubs chasing FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi this summer.

Our sources have previously revealed how Man Utd scouts have been watching the player, who is also on the radars of Arsenal and Brighton.

Yirenkyi returned from the Danish Superliga’s winter break in outstanding form, delivering a Man of the Match performance as Nordsjaelland beat high‑flying Sonderjyske. The 20‑year‑old opened the scoring before assisting the decisive second goal, a display that only intensified the growing Premier League scramble for his signature.

The midfielder, a product of the renowned Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, is already drawing comparisons to compatriot Michael Essien thanks to his blend of power, ball‑winning intelligence and progressive passing. Inside Nordsjaelland, he is viewed as the club’s next major export and the rest of Europe agrees.

And now, speaking on Anfield Index’s ‘Transfer Show’ podcast, Dave Davis shared insight into Liverpool’s interest in Yirenkyi, in a move almost certainly being orchestrated by sporting director Richard Hughes, stating: “Liverpool have watched him a few times now and he had a great game against Copenhagen this weekend.

“The growing attention reflects Liverpool’s ongoing focus on younger midfield options who combine technical ability with athleticism. Recruitment sources suggest the club’s data-driven model has flagged Yirenkyi as an intriguing option, especially as Slot looks to balance intensity with control in the centre of the pitch.

Davis also added: “They had a serious ask about Yirenkyi in January and they are still in the mix for a move in the summer.”

Davis also revealed how analytics is playing a major role in Liverpool’s interest in a player who is expected to cost in the region of €25m (£22m, $30m), adding: “We’re also told that because of how Yirenkyi is performing and the numbers behind his performances, he has jumped ahead of a lot of candidates.”

Yirenkyi is considered a likely Wataru Endo replacement this summer, with the Japan international expected to move on after struggling for game time under Arne Slot.

Liverpool given hope over stunning Morgan Rogers swoop

Liverpool have reportedly held initial talks over a sensational move for Aston Villa and England playmaker Morgan Rogers, who remains firmly on Chelsea’s radar and is also a ‘dream’ Tottenham target.

The 23-year-old has notched a combined 13 G/A tally so far this season in playing a major role in high-flying Villa’s campaign, while also usurping Jude Bellingham as England’s No.10 ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

That incredible form has not gone unnoticed, though, with Caught Offside reporting that Liverpool have made a major move for Rogers‘ services.

“Liverpool have held talks with Morgan Rogers’ representatives, and the door wasn’t shut on them. The player is open to all proposals in the summer,” the report notes’.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported how Tottenham view Rogers as a ‘dream’ target this summer, having failed with a move in the last summer window, although no Champions League football is a major issue there.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher revealed earlier this month that Rogers remains on Chelsea’s shortlist, though they’d have to pay north of £80million to sign him. Indeed, his fee could even end up hitting the £100m mark if a bidding war catches fire for a player also on the radar of both Manchester sides.

Real Madrid tease outrageous swap deal

Real Madrid have reportedly made contact with Liverpool to propose an outrageous swap deal involving Eduardo Camavinga and Dominik Szoboszlai, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the club’s owners, FSG, could agree to such a deal.

Having already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from the Reds, Real also remain keen on Alexis Mac Allister and are now said to be monitoring playmaker Szoboszlai as well.

Hungary national team boss Marco Rossi lit the fire on that speculation when he revealed over the weekend that Szoboszlai dreams of playing for Real Madrid.

And now slightly dubious Spanish outlet E-Noticies claims that Madrid are actively trying to convince Liverpool to sell them the 25-year-old midfielder, offering the injury-plagued Camavinga and €30million (£26m, $35.6m) for the Reds star.

However, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 7, that Liverpool are determined to hold of Szoboszlai and are ready to accept his demands for a new contract.

That appears to leave Real’s hopes of a major summer deal in tatters and Camavinga likely staying put, for now.

More Liverpool news: Shock Mac Allister move; Diomande signing boost

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen on an outlandish raid on Liverpool in the summer of 2026 to bring Alexis Mac Allister to Old Trafford, according to a reliable source.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that a host of Europe’s elite, including Liverpool, were in Germany over the weekend as the scramble for RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande intensifies, and the Reds have the ‘most advanced’ interest of any Premier League side.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s hopes of pulling off the perfect Mohamed Salah succession plan have been dealt a major blow, with TEAMtalk informed that Bayern Munich are preparing to shut down any prospect of Michael Olise returning to the Premier League this summer.

Finally, Bayern Munich are still keen on signing Florian Wirtz from Liverpool, according to a German source, who has also revealed what the agent of the attacking midfielder has told the Bundesliga giants about the Anfield star’s future.