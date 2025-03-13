Liverpool have been told they will be signing one of the best around in Dean Huijsen as the Reds prepare to meet his hefty buyout clause – and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk exactly why the player ticks three major boxes for sporting director Richard Hughes.

The Spain Under-21 star moved to the Vitality Stadium in a bargain €15.2m deal, which will rise to €18.2m with bonuses – meaning the astute Cherries signed the teenager for a fee that worth a maximum of £15.3m ($19.8m) – an absolute steal by modern standards.

However, Huijsen‘s time on the south coast looks set to be brief, with sources confirming the 19-year-old, who has made 26 appearances for Bournemouth so far this season, does indeed have a £50m release clause in his contract.

And with the likes of Real Madrid, Newcastle, Tottenham, Chelsea and now Liverpool all on his trail, Andoni Iraola’s side look powerless to prevent Huijsen making a big summer move, though they can take comfort in the fact that his sale will be the second biggest in their history, narrowly behind the £55m Tottenham paid for Dominic Solanke last summer.

Discussing his qualities, Ian Wright certainly thinks he’s a player worth pursuing.

“Wow. You know what I mean? Linked with everyone. I think he’s got a £50m buyout. I think he came from, I think, Malaga Academy and I think, was it Juventus?” the legendary striker said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

“Yeah, loan at Roma last season, and like I say, they’re all after him – they all want him.

“There are people talking £50m, right? He is, what, 6’5, right? He can come out with a ball. He can do everything.

“He is so good, 6’5, dribbling like that, passing – do you see his passing from the back.

“I cannot believe that Juventus have let this guy go – was it €15m? I can’t remember what it was. But that for me is, you watch him, just watch his highlight reel if you can get to see it.”

DON’T MISS 🔴 Mo Salah breaks down in tears as major new transfer link ignites after Liverpool exit

Liverpool already in contact over Dean Huijsen deal

Wright also labelled Bournemouth geniuses for signing such a quality player for a lowly fee, adding: “I’m not joking, if you’re, if you’re watching that, you cannot not be impressed. You can’t, with what you see him do.

“You know what you see him do. I cannot believe, even when he went on loan to Roma, went back to Juventus and then Bournemouth.

“And then what vexes me more than anything else is that, with all due respect, Bournemouth can find these kinds of players.

“That is genius, ’cause they’re talking 50 million now for this guy.”

TEAMtalk has since that Liverpool have now made Huijsen a top target and have already registered their interest in a bid to get ahead of the competition. And with Arne Slot installing him as a firm summer target, there is a growing belief that a move to Anfield could be on the cards.

Furthermore, sources have revealed that Huijsen fulfils three key criteria for Liverpool.

First up, his release clause is understood to be hugely tempting to Anfield chiefs. By comparison, the likes of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo are all valued at over £70m (€83m, $90.5m) plus.

Moreover, the fact that he fits the bill when it comes to age, ability, and availability – three key factors to Liverpool’s recruitment led by Hughes – makes him a hugely attractive prospect.

Our sources understand that Bournemouth will demand the centre-back’s release clause in full though have stated to the player and his agent they would ideally prefer him to stay for another couple of seasons on the south coast. At the least, they could ask him to remain at the Vitality for another season at least…

However, it seems unlikely that that will happen as the Spain Under-21 international, whose contract runs until 2030 on the south coast, is well aware of the interest in him.

Liverpool transfer latest: Salah heir eyed; Dortmund man to replace Van Dijk?

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reported to have put Raphinha right at the top of their summer transfer wishlist amid growing fears Mo Salah has ‘already agreed’ a move elsewhere – and it seems the Reds have two advantages over their rivals in the quest to sign the Barcelona superstar.

Salah is enjoying a quite spectacular season and many believe he’s on course to win the Ballon d’Or, though the Reds’ exit at the Champions League last-16 stage will put a serious dent in those plans and now Thierry Henry has named the player he believes has now nudged ahead of the Egyptian in this particular race.

Elsewhere, the Reds are reported to be hot on the trail of Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk amid fresh claims the Reds captain will also depart as a free agent this summer.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Dean Huijsen

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010 and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.