Caoimhin Kelleher has revealed how he truly feels after leaving Liverpool, with a report naming the 10 players that could follow him out of Anfield in the summer transfer window.

Kelleher came through the youth academy at Liverpool before establishing himself in the first-team squad. However, with Alisson the number one goalkeeper at the Reds, the Republic of Ireland international was always restricted to playing when the Brazil international was injured or in cup games.

The 26-year-old could make only 25 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool.

On Tuesday, Brentford announced the signing of Kelleher from Liverpool. According to BBC Sport, the Bees have paid an initial £12.5million for the goalkeeper, rising to £18m in add-ons.

Kelleher has signed a five-year contract with Brentford, with the London club having the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

During his time at Liverpool, Kelleher won seven trophies, including the Premier League (twice), the Champions League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup (twice) and the UEFA Super Cup.

Despite winning multiple honours with Liverpool, the goalkeeper has surprisingly revealed that it was an easy decision for him to leave the Reds because he wants to enhance his career.

Kelleher told Brentford’s official website after completing his move: “I’m buzzing, I’m really happy to be here.

“I don’t think it was very difficult for me to leave [Liverpool]. I felt for my own career that the time was right for me to go, to be a no.1 and to play every week.

“I heard of some interest a number of weeks ago. Once I knew Brentford was in for me, it was definitely one I was really excited about and wanted to do as quickly as possible.

“When I come back for pre-season, all focus will be on what I want to do next year; to work on certain goals and what I need to improve on, and to have a really good season for Brentford.”

Kelleher added that conversations with Brentford head coach Thomas Frank played a big role in his decision to make the switch to the Bees.

The goalkeeper continued: “I came down to meet the manager and some of the coaches. They spoke to me about why they wanted me to be here and showed me around the training ground.

“It was interesting to see their point of view on why they wanted to sign me and how they think they can develop my game. It was impressive and I think the club’s a really good fit for me.

“I like the way the manager and the coaching staff go about their ways. It seems like a really close, tight knit, family club. They’ve got a really good track record of improving and developing players which is really what’s drawn me to the club.”

Ten more players could leave Liverpool – report

Kelleher is the second senior player to leave Liverpool this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already parted company with the Premier League champions, with the England international right-back making the switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to The Athletic, as many as 10 more players could leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah, Tyler Morton, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic all could leave Liverpool for good.

