Danny Murphy has backed one of Liverpool’s best squad players to leave at the end of the season, with the former Anfield hero revealing what he has been told about his future.

Liverpool are having a wonderful time in Arne Slot’s first season in charge. While the Reds are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand, they have won all six of their matches in the Champions League in which they have scored 13 goals and conceded only one.

One of Liverpool’s unsung heroes this season has been Caoimhin Kelleher. The Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper is back on the bench after the return of Alisson, but when the Brazil international was on the sidelines with injury, the 26-year-old was superb in his place.

Kelleher was so good that Liverpool did not miss Alisson, but Slot has always made it clear that the Brazilian is his number one goalkeeper.

With Liverpool having agreed a deal to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in the summer of 2025, Kelleher is set to slip further down the pecking order at Liverpool if he stays.

Former Liverpool midfielder Murphy has claimed that Kelleher will leave at the end of the season. The pundit has said that the goalkeeper would be perfect for Chelsea or Newcastle United.

Murphy told OLBG: “I think next season at Liverpool we will have Alisson starting and Giorgi Mamardashvili on the bench with Caoimhin Kelleher leaving.

“My understanding is that Kelleher will leave and there won’t be short of takers, he is an outstanding goalkeeper and deserves the chance to go and be a number one.

“I think he will get a really good move and Alisson will have a season in front of Mamardashvili to help him learn and get settled.

“Where could Kelleher go? Well, I think Chelsea’s an obvious one, although I think Robert Sanchez is improving hugely. I think he gets some unfair criticism for a few mistakes here in the season. I think he’s actually a really good goalkeeper.

“He just gets a bit nervous at times with the ball at his feet. But Chelsea’s an obvious one and I think probably Newcastle, if they’re thinking of evolving as a club and becoming more competitive.

“Nick Pope has been a great keeper over the years but having more injuries at the minute and he’s not the best with his feet. He’ll admit that himself. I think for Kelleher, Newcastle or Chelsea are two wonderful options for him.”

Liverpool stance on Caoimhin Kelleher future

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are willing to sell Kelleher. While the Premier League leaders have no plans to cash in on the goalkeeper in January, they will listen to offers for him in the summer of 2025.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs that Liverpool are ready to sell Kelleher at the right price, with Premier League rivals Newcastle keen on a deal for the Republic of Ireland international.

The Reds view Mamardashvili as a future number one, which means that if Kelleher wants to have a successful career and play week in and week out, then he will have to find a new club.

Pope is the first-choice goalkeeper at Newcastle, but TEAMtalk understands that the Magpies are “genuine admirers” of Kelleher.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe wants a younger goalkeeper to complete with Pope, who is 32 now.

Latest Liverpool news: PSG going all out for Salah, Diaz interest

Kelleher is not the only Liverpool player who could leave Anfield at the end of the season.

There is speculation that Mohamed Salah could also part company with Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

There is interest in Salah from Saudi Arabia, and a new report has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a deal for Salah.

While PSG would love to sign Salah now, they know that he is in talks with Liverpool over a new deal and will do everything possible to convince him to make the move to Paris in the summer of 2025.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is another Liverpool player who could be at a different club next season. Like Salah, the right-back is out of contract at the Reds in the summer of 2025.

Real Madrid are determined to sign Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the January transfer window and are planning to make a new bid.

Having had internal meetings over the England international right-back, Madrid have decided to make a second offer, having had their first bid for the Liverpool star turned down.

While Liverpool might lose Alexander-Arnold to Madrid, the Reds are keen on bringing a player from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Slot is a big fan of winger Brahim Diaz and wants Liverpool to sign him from Madrid.

Liverpool are planning for life without Salah, and Diaz is a player Slot thinks would fit perfectly into his team.

