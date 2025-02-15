Liverpool are ready to sell Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing how much the Reds want for the goalkeeper, as interest from two Premier League rivals also comes to light.

Kelleher has been on the books of Liverpool since 2015 and has established himself as a valuable member of the first-team squad. While he is not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup, the Republic of Ireland international has done well when he has played in place of Alisson.

However, when Alisson is fit and available, the Brazil international is the undisputed number one goalkeeper for Liverpool, who also have Giorgi Mamardashvili joining from Valencia in the summer of 2025.

Kelleher, who has made just 23 appearances in the Premier League so far in his career, will find it even harder to get playing time for Liverpool.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported in December that Kelleher is open to leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Sources told us that Newcastle United are interested in the goalkeeper, with Liverpool willing to cash in on the 26-year-old in the summer transfer window.

Football Insider has now reported that Liverpool will accept £30-40million for Kelleher in the summer transfer window.

With Kelleher not willing to sign a contract extension, Liverpool are ready to cash in on him, with the report claiming that Newcastle and Chelsea are interested in him.

“Liverpool will bank pure profit for Kelleher after his time in the club’s youth setup – providing a much-needed financial boost for the Reds in the summer window,” notes the report.

This is not the first time that Kelleher, described as “an outstanding goalkeeper” by former Anfield star Steve McManaman, has been linked with an exit away from Liverpool.

The goalkeeper wanted to leave Liverpool in the summer of 2023, but then manager Jurgen Klopp had a conversation with him and convinced him to stay at Anfield.

Klopp noted: “It’s completely normal with players who are ready. The most important thing was we had to help him on the next step of his development by playing more games.

“He has played a lot of games in the Europa League, League Cup and quite a Premier League games too. You would have to ask him but I think now he would be pretty happy with the decision he made in the summer.

“For a club like Liverpool, the gap between the first and second goalkeeper can not be big. There must be quality because the football demands are too big for any ‘keeper to play four years in a row in all competitions.”

Danny Murphy’s revelation about Caoimhin Kelleher

Danny Murphy is a former Liverpool player and is still well-connected to the Anfield club.

The pundit revealed in January that he has been told that Kelleher will leave Liverpool this summer.

Murphy told OLBG: “I think next season at Liverpool we will have Alisson starting and Giorgi Mamardashvili on the bench with Caoimhin Kelleher leaving.

“My understanding is that Kelleher will leave and there won’t be short of takers, he is an outstanding goalkeeper and deserves the chance to go and be a number one.

“I think he will get a really good move and Alisson will have a season in front of Mamardashvili to help him learn and get settled.”

Latest Liverpool news: Isak interest, Konate worry

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are interested in signing Alexander Isak.

Isak has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Liverpool have shortlisted Isak as one of their targets in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Isak himself is very interested in a switch to Liverpool.

Liverpool have also been linked with Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven.

Van de Ven is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and is very fast.

With Liverpool on the hunt for a new central defender, the Reds believe that the Spurs star would be a good addition to their team.

There is also the danger of Liverpool losing Ibrahima Konate at the end of the season.

Konate has established himself as one of the best and most important players in Arne Slot’s team.

There is speculation that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a deal for Konate at the end of the season.

