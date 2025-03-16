Carragher diagnoses Liverpool as ‘out of steam’ and slams baffling setup after Carabao Cup final loss

Liverpool could have lost by three or four goals in the Carabao Cup final, according to Jamie Carragher – who highlighted one baffling way in which they were the architects of their own downfall against Newcastle United.

Liverpool may be absolutely flying at the top of the Premier League table, but that’s now the only trophy they can win this season after Newcastle got the better of them in the Carabao Cup final, just days after Paris Saint-Germain knocked them out of the Champions League.

Liverpool went behind when they failed to pick up Dan Burn after a corner, with the towering defender heading Newcastle in front. It became 2-0 when Alexander Isak finished from close range and Arne Slot’s side couldn’t respond until stoppage time via Federico Chiesa.

It was too little too late, meaning Liverpool will have to settle for just the Premier League title (presuming they avoid any monumental slip-up there) in Arne Slot’s first season.

And club legend Carragher has explained how deserving Newcastle were of the win over Liverpool, who he thinks have ‘run out of steam’.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “Newcastle didn’t just win, they battered Liverpool. It should’ve been three or four nil.

“Liverpool got a consolation goal. I find it difficult to be too critical, considering what it looked like they were going to achieve this season but not many expected them to.

“Liverpool were poor vs PSG and Newcastle are a good Premier League team but they have wiped the floor with them. Liverpool’s legs have run out of steam but luckily for them they have a big enough lead in the league.”

Liverpool got marking wrong for Burn goal

The wheels were set in motion for Newcastle’s win when Burn powerfully scored a header on the verge of half time.

Alexis Mac Allister couldn’t pick up the potential England debutant and it left Carragher wondering at half-time why someone else wasn’t on Newcastle’s biggest aerial threat.

Carragher said: “It isn’t right. Its a mismatch. Dan Burn is too big and too powerful for Alexis Mac Allister.

‘Liverpool could look at the fact that Newcastle keeps targeting Dan Burn and maybe swap Jota and Mac Allister. He is far better in the air. Burn has won every header. Mac Allister isn’t even watching the ball. What that is about I don’t know.”

