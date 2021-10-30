Liverpool will entertain Premier League rivals Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, while there are also two London derbies and a plum draw for Arsenal.

The Reds will take on former boss Brendan Rodgers at Anfield following the draw for the last eight. Meanwhile, League One Sunderland will head to the Gunners as the only EFL club left in the competition.

Elsewhere, Tottenham will host London rivals West Ham after they were the first teams drawn out by Jimmy Bullard, a runner-up in the League Cup with Wigan in 2006, and Leyton Orient fan and actor Daniel Mays on Soccer AM.

Another derby between two sides in the capital will see Brentford set to host Chelsea again.

The two west London clubs faced off earlier in the month with Thomas Tuchel’s side clinching a narrow 1-0 win after a hard-fought contest at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Draw in full:

Tottenham v West Ham

Arsenal v Sunderland

Brentford v Chelsea

Liverpool v Leicester

Ties to be played week commencing 20 December.