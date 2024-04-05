Carragher hails brilliant Jurgen Klopp trait that makes Liverpool boss better than Guardiola, Arteta

Jamie Carragher has lauded Jurgen Klopp for his use of the five substitution rule after Liverpool beat Sheffield United 3-1 on Thursday night.

Liverpool had an early scare when Sheff Utd squandered two great chances, but it was the Anfield side who took the lead in the 17th minute. Blades goalkeeper Ivo Grbic took too long with his clearance, which saw it hit Darwin Nunez and bounce over the line.

Sheff Utd got back into the match in the second half though, as a Gus Hamer header deflected off Conor Bradley and went past Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The visitors defended valiantly at times and were on course for a memorable point when Alexis Mac Allister sent a thunderous effort into the top corner from 20 yards out.

Cody Gakpo then ensured all three points remained on Merseyside by heading home from an Andy Robertson cross and making it 3-1.

Klopp once again showed his excellent ability to impact a game with substitutes, as Robertson, Gakpo, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones all came off the bench and improved Liverpool.

Reacting to the Reds’ latest win, Carragher revealed Klopp’s substitutions have been better than any other manager, including Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

‘Once again this season the Liverpool subs make the difference, Klopp has utilised the 5 sub rule better than anyone,’ the former Liverpool defender wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jurgen Klopp substitutions crucial to Liverpool title charge

Klopp’s use of substitutions will be pivotal if Liverpool are to beat Arsenal and Man City to the Premier League title.

The win over Sheff Utd put them top of the table, two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and three ahead of City, who occupy third spot.

When asked about Mac Allister’s performance, Klopp said: “He is a really good player, in the first half he was playing six but we knew we could move him slightly higher.

“Then he scores this kind of goal, the two biggest screamers of the season have come from him. Then the free-kick directly after — absolutely insane, what a player.”

Mac Allister has now scored stunners for Liverpool against both Sheff Utd and Fulham. When asked which goal was better, he replied: “I don’t know… we were talking about that! They were both very good.

“The most important thing is that I helped win the game and that is very important. Against Fulham they told me it was luck, so I had to prove them wrong!”

