Carragher caught in embarrassing Salah lie that proves Liverpool winger’s point

Fans are loving Jamie Carragher getting caught out during his bitter and twisted attack on Mohamed Salah that only served to prove one of the points made by the Liverpool winger was correct, while a senior journalist recently let go by Sky Sports summer up the situation perfectly.

Liverpool are in turmoil right now after star forward, Mohamed Salah, aired the club’s dirty laundry in public on Saturday night.

On the back of being benched three matches in a row, Salah insisted he’s been thrown under the bus, has no relationship with Arne Slot, someone at Liverpool wants him gone, promises have been broken, and criticism in the English media is over the top.

As a result of Salah’s outburst, the forward has been omitted from Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight and has not travelled to Italy.

Reds legend Carragher was namechecked during Salah’s interview on Saturday, with the winger declaring: “Carragher is going to go for me again and again and that’s fine.”

Carragher has been a frequent and vocal critic of Salah in the past and on the Monday Night Football, launched a character assassination on Salah that began by labelling the 33-year-old a “disgrace.” The ex-defender’s full diatribe can be viewed here.

Carragher initially made a series of valid points while speaking in a calm and composed manner, but clearly could not contain his emotions as the segment wore on and the head loss began.

The pundit claimed Salah has thrown every Liverpool right-back under the bus over the last eight years with his “embarrassing” defending, mocked his lack of trophies for Egypt, and metaphorically spat in the face of every Liverpool fan who idolises Salah by branding him a “Chelsea reject.”

And at one point, Carragher was caught in a lie by presenter Dave Jones that only served to prove Salah’s point about the constant disrespect and over-the-top criticism Salah receives in the English media.

Carragher asked: “Have I ever criticised Mo Salah on the pitch?” To which presenter Jones immediately replied: ““Well, a couple of weeks ago you said his legs had gone!”

Shaking his head, Carragher struggled to answer when replying: “No, I, I, I, don’t class that as err… that’s something that happens to every player.”

Understandably, the stumble went down well on social media, with a selection of the best responses below.

Jamie Carragher spent the whole weekend preparing for this with his producers & Dave Jones destroyed him in less than 10 seconds. Carragher shouldn’t even have a job after what he’s done. He wants to be part of the story, his Liverpool career doesn’t hold a candle to Salah’s.… https://t.co/8x3pjNj58C — Adam (@AdamJoseph) December 8, 2025

Dave Jones needs an award for whatever this is. Box office pic.twitter.com/ZqlkNDpm3M — Kendall Rowan (@kendallrowanx) December 8, 2025

Carragher saying he hasn’t criticised Salah on the pitch, 30 seconds after he said Salah had thrown his right back under the bus for 8 years. 👍🏻 — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) December 8, 2025

Journalist Melissa Reddy, who was let go by Sky Sports earlier in 2025, then summed up the situation best on X.

She wrote in the aftermath of Carragher’s comments on Salah: “I am opposed to players going rogue and doing anything that creates problems and tension in a team environment. I agree with there being consequences.

“But I imagine the things Mohamed Salah has since read, listened to, and watched will have only furthered his feeling of being disrespected, targeted and scapegoated.

“Some crazy rewriting of recent history, spliced with personal attacks.”

What next for Mohamed Salah?

After speaking to sources close to the situation, transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, told us: “Mo Salah’s camp are ready to ask Liverpool to come to a mutual termination over his contract, similar to how Cristiano Ronaldo departed Manchester United in 2022.

“Ronaldo left Old Trafford after publicly criticising the club, and United refused to tolerate that behaviour as Erik ten Hag made it clear he did not want him at the club.

“Now another Dutch coach Arne Slot is struggling with his own club legend as Salah made his views known over the weekend about his Liverpool future.

“Liverpool have tried to initially play down the speculation around Salah – but sources close to his camp have told TEAMtalk that the Egyptian legend does not feel he has a future at Anfield.

“We are told that Salah is insistent that this is not about money and that he is willing to walkaway from the remaining 18-months of his contract – the largest in Liverpool’s history – if they agree let him go.

“However, at this point there has been no suggestion that Liverpool would be ready sanction such a move.

“Liverpool owners FSG are being kept informed of the situation by their chief executive and the club’s sporting director Richard Hughes.

“The two are in constant as part of their working relationship, but the subject of Salah is clearly the pressing matter.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are ready to allow Salah to depart early for the AFCON, having already confirmed he would not take part in their midweek Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

“Salah, though, has been insistent that he wanted to attend the weekend’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion – but it now remains to be seen if he will still be on Merseyside.

“Liverpool are continuing to look at options for their right-side in January – which was their plan before the Salah fall-out.

“TEAMtalk understands that Antoine Semenyo remains atop of their list of options, whilst they have recently been doing work on RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande.”

Latest Liverpool news – Schlotterbeck / Ex-Liverpool man to replace Alonso

In other news, Nico Schlotterbeck’s agency have held initial talks with a host of clubs looking ahead to a potential move in the summer of 2026 and his list of potential next clubs does include Liverpool, we can confirm.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday evening has turned into a must-win for Xabi Alonso, following crisis talks among the Spanish club’s top brass late into Sunday evening, with another former Liverpool star now tipped as his replacement – and it’s NOT Jurgen Klopp.