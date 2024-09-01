Carragher compares standout Liverpool performer to Arsenal icon amid exciting title verdict

Jamie Carragher has praised Ryan Gravenberch for his brilliant start to the season and compared the Liverpool midfielder to an Arsenal great, while also speaking about Arne Slot’s title chances.

Gravenberch joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich on September 1 2023 in a deal worth £34million. The Dutchman left Bayern after failing to impress Thomas Tuchel during his time at the Allianz Arena, but he did not fare much better in his debut season at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai made far bigger impacts for Liverpool, despite joining in the same transfer window as Gravenberch.

But the latter is now thriving under Jurgen Klopp’s successor Arne Slot. He has played a full 90 minutes in all three of Liverpool’s Premier League matches so far and has looked very comfortable in a deeper No 6 role.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every player Liverpool have signed from La Liga after Giorgi Mamardashvili deal

Gravenberch was pivotal as Liverpool’s midfield overpowered Man Utd during a stunning 3-0 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old excelled at picking the ball up in tight areas, turning away from his marker and driving at opposition players.

After he won a free-kick from Kobbie Mainoo just before half time, Carragher made a tentative comparison between Gravenberch and former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira.

“We spoke about Gravenberch before the game,” he said on Sky Sports’ coverage of the match. “We’ve seen this four or five times in the game where he just opens those legs up and runs away from people. Mainoo has to bring him back [and] gets the yellow card.

Liverpool latest: Carragher lauds Gravenberch

“It’s almost Vieira-like. I didn’t want to get too carried away in the first two games considering the opposition. I said this would be a massive test, he’s certainly come through with flying colours in this first half Gravenberch in that role.”

Gravenberch was one of the contenders for the man of the match award alongside Luis Diaz and Mo Salah. Diaz registered a brace, while Salah notched a goal and two assists.

After Liverpool eased to victory against their rivals, Carragher discussed the positive feeling around the club and how Slot could yet mastermind a title challenge.

“Coming into this game I felt it was bigger for that man [Erik ten Hag] than Arne Slot,” the pundit added. “Even a draw here wouldn’t be the end of the world for Liverpool, historically it’s a tough place to go. But Liverpool have really enjoyed themselves here.

“You see that support now, the players are going up there [to the fans]. What this does is it gives real belief for the supporters, the players, the majority who have won everything they can possibly win.

“It gives them real belief in the manager and new ideas going forward. And maybe this team is closer to challenging for the league title than many people think.”

READ MORE: Mo Salah confirms he’s LEAVING Liverpool in devastating Anfield twist, with contract debacle proving costly