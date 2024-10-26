Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool could fall short in their title charge due to one star who doesn’t match up to the players in his position at Manchester City and Arsenal.

Liverpool have started the new campaign in fantastic fashion under Arne Slot, winning 11 matches out of 12 across all competitions. The lone blot on the copybook was a surprise 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield on September 14. Nonetheless, with Man City drawing twice and Arsenal dropping points in three games, it’s the Reds who currently top the table.

But when writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher voiced concerns over one particular Liverpool player who starts almost every week – Dominik Szoboszlai. In Carragher’s mind, the Hungarian never lacks for effort, though is falling short in the quality and end product departments.

“When comparing the full-strength Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City starting XIs, the title rivals have more quality in a particular area,” wrote Carragher. “Liverpool are short of a Martin Odegaard, Phil Foden or Kevin De Bruyne-style attacking midfielder – that X Factor in the middle of the park who elevates a side to the next level.

“Dominik Szoboszlai has performed well off the ball and he brings energy to the team – doing the ‘dirty work’ as he puts it – but for all the possession he gets in good areas, he needs to be more productive in terms of his assists and goals.

“We are yet to see if that is part of his game. For the £60m he cost, he too often leaves me wanting more. It does not need to all be ‘dirty’ work when you have the time and space on the edge of the penalty area to find a team-mate or unleash a shot.

“That No 10 position is one of the most coveted and is more often than not reserved for the superstar, game-changing player.”

Arne Slot concurs with Carragher’s assessment

Szoboszlai operates in the No 10 position when Liverpool are in possession before dropping deeper on to the right side of midfield when the opponents take control.

Szoboszlai has started all but two of Liverpool’s matches this season. His only non-starts came against Crystal Palace in the league – in which Szoboszlai was brought on at half time – and against West Ham in the League Cup.

Reds boss Slot has previously voiced his own concerns over Szoboszlai’s lack of goals and assists. The Hungary captain has returned figures of just one goal and three assists from 11 outings this season.

When speaking after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over AC Milan in September, Slot said of Szoboszlai: “He’s been important for us, especially until now in our work when we don’t have the ball. He’s been outstanding in his pressing game.

“I think something that we have to work on with him is that he’s also even more involved in scoring goals and creating chances for us.

“Last season he scored three [in the league] if I remember correctly and for an attacking midfielder at Liverpool, his numbers need to go up.

“But I’m really happy with the way he’s done until now and I’m 100 per cent sure that if he plays in a team with so much quality around him, with the quality he has he will in the end score more goals for us as well.”

Since that Milan clash on September 17, Szoboszlai has not scored and provided just one assist.

Latest Liverpool news – Szoboszlai upgrade eyed / Chiesa stories debunked

In other news, Football Insider claimed earlier in October that Slot has sized up Eberechi Eze as a worthy upgrade on Szoboszlai.

The Crystal Palace talisman can be plucked out of Selhurst Park if a club activates his release clause believed to be worth £68m.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands recent reports linking Federico Chiesa with a quick-fire return to Italy are wide of the mark. There are no plans to loan Chiesa to a leading Serie A side bubbling away behind the scenes.

Finally, Caught Offside have gone big on claims Trent Alexander-Arnold is destined to turn his back on Liverpool and sign for Real Madrid.

Per the outlet, Real Madrid feel the player has ‘more or less given them the green light’ to sign him. It was also claimed the LaLiga giant are ready to trump Liverpool in the salary stakes.

