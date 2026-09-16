They say you should never fall in love with a loan player, but that’s exactly what is already threatening to happen at Anfield with Ronald Araujo, with Jamie Carragher talking up the player’s impact since his arrival and with Liverpool’s chances of a permanent deal coming to light.

The Reds spent the bulk of their cash this summer on the marquee addition of Bradley Barcola in the forward line. The £123m signing from PSG joined on the penultimate day of the window, joining Victor Munoz as the other new face in the Reds’ attacking arsenal.

Amid the hullabaloo surrounding Barcola’s arrival, it might be easy to forget that Liverpool also made two very highly regarded additions in defence too in the form of Jeremy Jacquet, a £60m arrival from Rennes, and Araujo, who joined from Barcelona.

The deal for the Uruguay international was seen as something of a coup for the Reds. Once considered one of Europe’s best centre-halves, Barcelona allowed him to join the Reds on a season-long loan after he fell down the pecking order under Hansi Flick.

That deal to bring him to Merseyside contains an option to make a permanent €55m (£47m, $61m) deal next summer, and there was a solid explanation here for the three reasons why Barca were happy to sanction his sale.

Since moving to Anfield, though, Araujo looks to have found a home on the right side of Liverpool’s defence, offering the team more solidity from right-back, which has been an area of weakness ever since Trent Alexander-Arnold departed.

Nonetheless, Carragher insists it’s not only his footballing abilities that make him a cult hero among the Anfield faithful, but equally the way the player has opened up about his battles with mental health.

“Liverpool have had an issue at right-back. That was the point in bringing him (Araujo) in. He wasn’t just brought in at centre back; it was to do a job at right-back,” Carragher said on talkSPORT.

“He’s almost, in two games really, he’s become a cult hero. The fans have absolutely fallen in love with him straight away.

“Sometimes you have players like that, you know, they’ve come, they’ve got a bit of a backstory, at Barcelona maybe they were happy to see him go, but the Liverpool supporters opened their arms and gave him a big cuddle, and he seems to be enjoying it.”

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Liverpool learn chances of permanent Araujo deal

Meanwhile, sources revealed last week the factors that will dictate Araujo’s future at Barcelona, with the player determined to leave if Flick makes it clear there is no way back for him at the Nou Camp.

As our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, explained: ‘We understand Araujo did not want to leave Barcelona simply for the sake of it, having been regarded as an important part of the club’s long-term plans when sporting chief Deco handed him a new five-and-a-half-year contract in January 2025.

However, his standing changed significantly last season. Araujo made only 11 La Liga starts and found himself having to settle for a number of appearances from the substitutes’ bench, leaving him increasingly frustrated with his situation under Flick.

‘After discussions with the Barcelona head coach, Araujo was told he could explore a departure, with Saudi Pro League clubs showing interest before the Liverpool opportunity emerged.

‘Liverpool’s need for defensive reinforcements, particularly at right-back, ultimately provided the Uruguay international with an attractive alternative.’

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Furthermore, as Bailey explained: ‘Liverpool, though, are in no rush to make a decision on his long-term future.

‘Sources confirm the club have plans to hold talks with Araujo in the New Year to discuss his situation and understand how he feels about potentially remaining at Anfield.

‘Liverpool recognise that the €55million option is only relevant if the player himself wants to make the move permanent, and they do not want discussions over his future to become a distraction.

‘The priority at Liverpool is therefore to ensure Araujo remains settled and focused on his performances, with the club’s door effectively open should he decide that Merseyside is where he wants to continue his career.

‘However, speaking to sources close to Araujo’s camp, we understand the defender does not currently regard his Barcelona career as finished.’