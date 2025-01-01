Carragher declares Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold contract outcome after revealing what Real Madrid approach REALLY means

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes he now knows where Trent Alexander-Arnold will be playing next season after explaining what Real Madrid’s official approach actually meant.

Real Madrid made contact with Liverpool on New Year’s Eve, with the two clubs holding a very brief conversation over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back, 26, is Real Madrid’s No 1 transfer target for 2025. He’s also in the final year of his existing deal at Anfield and can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides – like Real Madrid – from January 1.

A number of trusted sources like David Ornstein and Paul Joyce all confirmed Real Madrid were willing to pay for Alexander-Arnold in January. In other words, they were prepared to bid for the defender this month in order to sign him mid-season.

However, Liverpool are flying high and favourites for the Premier League this term. Accordingly, they quickly told Real Madrid that Alexander-Arnold is not for sale in the winter window.

That ensures Alexander-Arnold will see out the season in red, though pundit Jamie Carragher believes the events on New Year’s Eve are a clear indication that Alexander-Arnold WILL LEAVE for Real Madrid in the summer.

Explaining his rationale on X, Carragher wrote: “The most important thing for Liverpool in 2025 is winning the Premier League. No one’s contract or future should come in the way of that!

“I love Trent as a lad and a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid and also would’ve known Liverpool would turn it down. It’s to try and cover themselves when he leaves for free.

“Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up.”

Liverpool to hold fresh Alexander-Arnold talks

But while Carragher insists everything now points to Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid as a free agent, Liverpool aren’t prepared to throw in the towel just yet.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported on December 30 that Liverpool have been in constant contact with Alexander-Arnold and his team for several months.

David Ornstein subsequently stated Liverpool will hold a fresh round of talks with the right-back’s camp “soon.”

Nonetheless, the signs are not looking positive for Liverpool with The Athletic claiming their sources in Spain fully expect Alexander-Arnold to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid at some stage in January.

Los Blancos have reportedly proposed a four-year contract and a ‘hefty’ sign-on fee.

Whether Liverpool will match the figures Real Madrid are putting forward remains to be seen. But if Alexander-Arnold only has eyes for The Bernabeu, it might not matter.

Latest Liverpool news – Mo Salah breakthrough? / Darwin Nunez sale

In other news, Football Insider claim Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have struck an ‘agreement in principle’ over a new contract.

The alleged deal would run for two years, thus extending Salah’s stay on Merseyside to the end of the 2026/27 season.

However, one issue is reportedly preventing the agreement in principle from becoming a full blown agreement.

Elsewhere, transfer insider Rudy Galetti exclusively told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Nunez in 2025.

Recent links to AC Milan have been quashed by Galetti, with the Serie A side unable to afford the types of sums that have been touted.

Nonetheless, Liverpool ARE open to offloading Nunez in 2025 and two elite-level strikers are being sized up as a replacement.