Jamie Carragher, inset, has had his say on Ibrahima Konate's battle with Erling Haaland during Man City v Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been told that Ibrahima Konate is having “a really tough time” this season, with iconic former defender Jamie Carragher explaining why he feels the Frenchman has “been at the heart” of several goals the Reds have conceded this season.

The reigning Premier League champions saw their mini-revival come crashing to a halt at the Etihad on Sunday as Pep Guardiola marked his 1000th game in management with a comprehensive 3-0 victory. And while that win ensures Manchester City have closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to four points, for Liverpool, it means they are now a very distant eight points adrift of Mikel Arteta’s side.

In truth, it already feels like Liverpool’s grip on the Premier League title is starting to slip.

Very much second best at the Etihad, even the football Gods were not on their side with Virgil van Dijk denied an equaliser owing to a linesman’s flag and with the verdict causing outrage among eight pundits and influencers.

However, despite all that, Carragher’s focus is on the man who partners Van Dijk in the heart of the Reds’ defence, with the indifferent performances of Konate this season starting to raise serious question marks from the pundit.

In assessing his role in City’s opener, Carragher told Sky Sports’ Extra Time: “When Liverpool concede a goal, or have a problem, he [Konate] is at the heart of it. He’s got a big problem away from home!

“He’s delivered a lot of his big performances in the big games this season: Manchester United, he played well; Real Madrid in midweek, he played really well; Arsenal early in the season, he played really well…

“But away from home, which is when you need your centre-backs to play well away if you’re going to get results, all too often this season, he’s gone missing away from home.”

EIGHT pundits slam 'absolute joke' disallowed Van Dijk goal as Liverpool fury spills over

Konate criticised for role in Erling Haaland opener

Konate, who came under fire for a half-baked attempt to try to catch Brentford’s Kevin Schade from scoring in their 3-2 defeat at the Gtech Stadium last month, also came in for criticism for not jumping high enough to try and block Erling Haaland from heading home City’s opener on Sunday.

Giving his take on how he was culpable again, Carragher explained: “Let’s not forget, Koate started the game heavily involved in the penalty incident, and he’s having a really tough time. We feel like we say this week after week….

“Now [for the goal], it’s a little bit of luck for Man City, because Haaland doesn’t know too much about it. But what I don’t understand is Konate’s [role in it].

“I tell you what, and I’ve only just noticed this, look at Haaland’s jump compared to Konate. And also, there is a bit of space so it’s not like Haaland is on top of Konate to head it.

“Now, he’s done this thing, where he’s trying to flick the ball on. Now, when I’m a defender and I flick the ball on, that’s the last resort.

“But if I’m jumping at the highest point and if I can’t head it away, so I’m trying to flick it on. But he [Konate] is not even off the ground, and he’s trying to flick it on… Get up as high as you can; look at Haaland and head that ball away!

“I don’t understand at all what he’s trying to do? But why he’s trying to flick it on?! Haaland gets a little bit of luck. But maybe he deserves that luck the season he’s had, he’s been absolutely fantastic!”

Meanwhile, Florian Wirtz's latest disappointing outing on Sunday has drawn some condemnation from a range of media in Germany, and with a clear message sent to Arne Slot on the £116m man, the player himself is reassuring fans.

On the transfer front, Sunday's conquerors, Manchester City, are reported to have taken a shine to a Liverpool star, who is in talks with the defending Premier League champions over a new contract.

Finally, reports in Spain claim Kylian Mbappe has now got involved in Real Madrid's quest to sign a Liverpool star next summer, with the striker allegedly telling Los Blancos to get a deal done for the Anfield star in 2026.

