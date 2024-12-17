Milos Kerkez is a target for the future of the left-back position at Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has suggested Liverpool will move to sign Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez as a replacement for Andy Robertson at left-back.

Kerkez is a key member of Andoni Iraola’s squad at Bournemouth and played a full 90 minutes during their 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Monday. The Hungary star has been earning rave reviews since joining Bournemouth in July 2023 and is expected to sign for an elite club at some stage in 2025.

On Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, former Liverpool defender Carragher labelled Kerkez ‘superb’ and tipped Reds sporting director Richard Hughes to wrap up a deal for his signature.

“Andy Robertson needs help, and he [Kerkez] has been a revelation at Bournemouth,” the pundit said (via Liverpool.com).

“The only reason why I mention Liverpool is the fact that, yes, they’re probably looking for someone in that position, but the fact that the sporting director who brought him to Bournemouth, Richard Hughes, is now the sporting director at Liverpool.

“He’s aggressive, he’s got pace. Even when you look at him, he looks like a full-back. Little, really aggressive, after wingers on that side. He’s just bombing up and down that left side.

“He’s been superb since he’s come into the Premier League with Bournemouth, and he’s probably one to watch for the future, whether he stays at the club or moves on, because he’s made that much of an impact.”

DON’T MISS: Liverpool prepared to splash £50m on table-topping Euro forward after stunning resurgence

Milos Kerkez a top Anfield target

Carragher’s comments follow TEAMtalk revealing on December 3 that Liverpool hope to land both Kerkez and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in January in a double deal which could cost around £91million (€110m / $115.5m).

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Kerkez is Liverpool’s top target to replace Anfield hero Andy Robertson, whose performances have been declining of late. Reds officials have been hugely impressed by Kerkez’s displays for Bournemouth and believe the 21-year-old can go on to become a top Champions League star.

Bournemouth want at least £40m (€48.3m / $50.8m) before selling Kerkez, who is also on the radars of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

So far this term, Kerkez has notched one goal and two assists in 16 Premier League games for Bournemouth. His two assists came on November 2 when Bournemouth completed a shock 2-1 home victory over reigning champions Manchester City.

Should Liverpool miss out on Kerkez, then there are several other full-backs they could chase to succeed from Robertson, including Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Rayan Ait-Nouri or Fulham ace Antonee Robinson.

Liverpool transfers: Mo Salah update; big defensive pursuit

Meanwhile, reports in the Spanish press claim Liverpool are advancing towards tying Mo Salah down to fresh terms.

There had been uncertainty surrounding whether the forward would agree a contract extension, but the situation has ‘completely changed’.

Salah has been ‘seduced’ into penning a new deal as Liverpool have supposedly offered him huge money.

Liverpool are also on the hunt for a new centre-back who can help to make Arne Slot’s squad even better.

The Reds have reportedly begun preparing an offer to try and sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in what would be a statement deal.

Liverpool are expected to swoop for Guehi in January, but it is likely that Palace will try to hold onto him until summer 2025.

Newcastle United made several bids for the England defender over the summer but were unable to forge an agreement.

Higher or lower – Liverpool transfers