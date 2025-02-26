Jamie Carragher has theorised as to why Liverpool haven’t finalised contracts for Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold – despite being in the last few months of their deals.

Liverpool seem set to win only their second Premier League title, with Arne Slot’s side currently 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal as the final stretch of the season nears.

But one matter that has dogged them throughout the campaign is whether or not the aforementioned trio will extend their stay or leave as free agents in the summer.

Salah, who may be in the form of his life, has been the most outspoken of the Reds stars, while captain Van Dijk and right-back Alexander-Arnold have not made the headlines as much.

Now, ex-Liverpool centre-back Carragher has claimed that while Liverpool could afford to keep all three, the club “doesn’t see the value in the next two to five years” to do that. He also predicted how many of Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold will remain at Anfield next season.

He told Bild: “Liverpool always look closely at what players are worth. They could probably afford all three. But the club doesn’t see the value in the next two to five years. I trust the club management on that.

“Over the past ten years, they have been right more often than wrong. But if all three were to leave the club, the management would have to face tough questions.

“Then Liverpool would not be in a good position for next season. The pressure on their successors would be huge. I think Salah and van Dijk will stay; Alexander-Arnold will go.”

Nervy wait for Liverpool fans

While Liverpool seem destined to win the league, and possibly lift more silverware this season, this contract situation has been hanging over the club’s head for months now.

Alexander-Arnold has been repeatedly linked with Real Madrid, who are keen on securing the 26-year-old’s services on a free transfer in the coming months.

Van Dijk has also been credited with interest from Los Blancos, although the transfer rumours have been less prominent with the Dutchman.

TEAMtalk has previously reported that Saudi Pro League figureheads want to bring Salah to the Middle East but nothing is set in stone.

An intriguing few months lie ahead for Liverpool, Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Kerkez interest, end is nigh for Nunez?

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their interest in Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, as they seek replacements for 30-year-old Andy Robertson.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that the Hungarian was on the Reds’ transfer wishlist last summer and now they may make a move for the £40 million-rated (€48.3m, $50.7m) defender.

Sepp van den Berg swapped Liverpool for Brentford last summer in a deal worth up to £25m (€30m, $31.7m) but he has opened the door for an Anfield return.

He said: “I would be lying if I said that I did not dream of returning to Liverpool one day. That is still on my mind. But for now, it was better for my career to take a different path and play a lot.”

Finally, manager Slot may have signalled the end is near for forward Nunez, who has struggled for goals and game time this season.

