Carragher fears Liverpool star who’s ‘just hanging on’ is finished, as Reds plot £40m January signing

Jamie Carragher claimed a Liverpool player he adores has become a liability, and TEAMtalk understands the Reds ARE aiming to sign a readymade replacement in the problem position this month.

It’s been almost entirely smooth sailing for Arne Slot since his arrival at Liverpool with regards to on-field results. His coaching methods and tactical tweaks have also brought the best out of a number of players including Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

However, one player who has regressed this season is left-back Andy Robertson. The 30-year-old is no longer an assured presence at the back and his poor form has prompted Reds legend Jamie Carragher to call for a new signing.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw with Manchester United, Carragher said: “Liverpool need to sign a full-back. I think they need a left back.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold was really poor [against Man Utd]. He will be a lot better than that and Conor Bradley is fantastic.

“I just think Andy Robertson, who is an absolute legend, is just hanging on in every game. I don’t think Kostas Tsimikas is quite of the standard to come in and replace him.

Carragher concluded: “I think if Liverpool could get a left back in January, I think that’d put Liverpool in a really strong position to win the league.”

Liverpool eyeing £40m-rated Robertson heir

The Athletic’s James Pearce reported on Boxing Day that Liverpool are content to wait until the summer window before signing Robertson’s successor.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has been informed Liverpool are attentive to opportunities in the January window and left-back is a position in their sights.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is a transfer target of the Reds, with ESPN’s Mark Ogden confirming as much at the beginning of the month.

When explaining why Liverpool only hold “minimal interest” in Fulham’s Antonee Robinson – also a left-back – Ogden stated: “The name that has been put to me is Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth. He would fit the profile much better than Antonee Robinson.”

Kerkez recently signed with Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports agency. We understand the decision to change representation was with a view to the 21-year-old securing a transfer out of Bournemouth at some stage in 2025.

Adding fuel to that fire is the fact Bournemouth are primed to seal a deal for Kerkez’s replacement – Julio Soler.

Taking to X earlier this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated: “Bournemouth agree deal to sign Julio Soler from Lanus as new full-back, done deal – here we go.”

Bournemouth will sign the 19-year-old Paraguayan left-back for a fee of £6m that could rise to £12m pending add-ons.

TEAMtalk understands Kerkez is valued around the £40m mark, though his price could rise if Liverpool engage in a bidding war with Man Utd.

The Red Devils have identified the Hungarian as a viable fit for the left wing-back role in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

If Man Utd step up their pursuit of the Bournemouth man in January, Liverpool may be forced to act six months ahead of time.

The Reds do have a recent history of making major signings in January upon learning of rival interest in their target.

Indeed, Liverpool moved for Luis Diaz in the winter window of 2022 after Tottenham entered the frame. One year later, Liverpool acted fast to land Cody Gakpo after Man Utd explored a deal for the Dutchman.

Latest Liverpool news – Darwin Nunez, Tyler Dibling

In other news, Football Insider claim Liverpool will wave goodbye to Darwin Nunez if clubs bid in the region of £50m-£60m for the Uruguayan.

That comes on the back of transfer insider Rudy Galetti telling TEAMtalk Liverpool are open to Darwin’s sale in 2025. A summer exit is far likelier than a January sale.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are understood to be frontrunners to sign Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, though only if they act on their interest.

Failure to make a firm move for the Saints winger will open the door for Newcastle and Man Utd who are both lurking with intent.