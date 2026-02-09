Carragher joins calls for Liverpool to SACK Slot after embarrassing statistic emerges

Jamie Carragher has backed himself into a corner with his stance on whether or not Liverpool should sack Arne Slot, and after Sunday’s defeat, the only option is for FSG to wield the axe.

It was never going to be easy for Liverpool to defend their title when making so many changes to their squad in such a short space of time.

However, few would have predicted just how far Liverpool would fall, and failure to win at home against Manchester City on Sunday has thrown up a damning statistic.

Over their last 20 Premier League matches, Liverpool have returned a record of six wins, six draws and eight defeats. That equates to a lowly winning percentage of just 30%.

Over the course of a full campaign, a win percentage of 30%, combined with a handful of draws, would see a team narrowly avoid relegation and finish mid-way down the second half of the table.

Of course, Liverpool’s five-match winning streak at the beginning of the campaign has spared Liverpool blushes with regards to any prospects of a relegation scrap.

But the dire form over the last 20 matches – more than half a season – has raised very real fears Liverpool will miss out on Champions League qualification, even though fifth spot is on course to be enough to qualify once again.

Liverpool currently sit sixth, four points behind Chelsea and five points behind Manchester United who are both surging. It’s not a coincidence both teams have rediscovered their top form since making managerial changes around the turn of the year.

And speaking back in late-January, Reds icon, Jamie Carragher, insisted Slot will be in serious danger of being sacked and wouldn’t have a leg to stand on if UCL qualification is missed.

“Liverpool, I think as a club and a support, can accept an almost collective responsibility around not winning the league this year and not challenging,” said Carragher a fortnight ago.

“They’ll accept it, not good enough, but they’ll accept it. But once you start seeing what Manchester United have done in the last couple of weeks, and what Chelsea have done, and when you start seeing where Liverpool could actually finish, outside the Champions League positions.

“As I said, I really fear for them because they’re not equipped for Premier League football. Once you start fearing Champions League qualification for next season that’s when I think we’ve got a completely different proposition when we’re talking about the manager’s job.

“That for me is completely different. If we’re talking about not winning the league, or challenging, that’s collective responsibility, Liverpool don’t win the league every year.

“Not making the Champions League from champions, spending £450m and having the highest wage bill in the league, which is the biggest determining factor normally about where you finish in the league, I think you’ve got serious questions to ask.”

When asked by presenter Dave Jones if it’s ‘Champions League [qualification] or bust?’ Carragher replied: “Yeah. Listen, I think some of the criticism and disrespect he’s had from Liverpool supporters has been far too much considering he won the league title last season.

“But if you don’t qualify for the Champions League having won the title the season before and spent as much as Liverpool have, I don’t think you’ve got a leg to stand on.”

And after the 2-1 defeat to City on Sunday, Carragher revealed he no longer thinks or believes Liverpool will finish in the top five.

As such, and taking his prior comments into account, Liverpool would be justified in sacking Slot in the summer and the Dutchman would not be in a position to defend his record.

Asked if he thinks Liverpool will make the UCL spots, Carragher told Sky Sports after the City loss: “No. Right now I don’t. They would have to have a huge upturn in form. And the ones above them are in great form.”

On how damaging the City defeat truly is, Carragher added: “It’s a bad one. When you look at the league for Liverpool, it looks like a long way to get into the top five Champions League positions.

“There’s a gap now. You can make that up but Liverpool will have to do well in the two cup competitions to save the season.”

In other news, Ibrahima Konate’s stance on signing a new contract at Anfield has angered Liverpool who’ve just launched a countermeasure.

Elsewhere, Curtis Jones will demand firm assurances over his long‑term future at Liverpool before the summer, with the midfielder increasingly concerned that the club are preparing to move him on, as TEAMtalk sources confirm interest from Tottenham Hotspur and other Premier League sides.

