Jamie Carragher has strongly indicated Liverpool could make a sizeable splash in the summer transfer window with a “big pot of money” available to Arne Slot – while Danny Murphy has named the one player he thinks the Reds will let leave for a big profit.

The Reds are top of the Premier League, 100% in the Champions League and in the Carabao Cup semi-finals in what has been a near-perfect first half of the season for Arne Slot. But as Liverpool approach the business end of the season, all eyes have been focused on the January window to see if the Dutchman and sporting director Richard Hughes decide to add to their squad.

However, while several options have been linked – most recently to Rayan Cherki, something that TEAMtalk sources were quick to play down – the Merseysiders look unlikely to dip their hands into their pockets ahead of the closing of the winter window at 11pm on Monday.

That’s even though Liverpool only spent around £40m on new players over the summer – one of which was deferred in Giorgi Mamardashvili – and with Carragher making clear they still have a huge swath of cash left in reserve.

As a result, the Sky Sports pundit has hailed Slot for improving the players he inherited from Jurgen Klopp – highlighting three stars in particular – and indicating that a major summer splash could be on the agenda instead.

“I’m a big believer in that [coaches improve players] – we all get excited by transfers and we always want to see our team improve,” Carragher said on The Overlap’s Transfer Debate special. “Sometimes when we talk about a coach, I almost think sometimes a coach’s role is not just buying players, it’s actually improving the players he inherits.

“So when you actually look at Slot – [Ryan] Gravenberch looks a different player, Luis Diaz looks a different player, [Cody] Gakpo looks a different player. So he’s had an influence there. Some of them [were] bought 18 months ago but they look completely different.”

Looking ahead, Carragher explained: “There’s no doubt, the fact that Liverpool haven’t bought anyone this window, didn’t really buy anyone in the summer, there must be a big pot of money there to buy whoever they want maybe next summer.”

Carragher then turned to David Ornstein and asked him if he had any side information, to which The Athletic journalist and transfer expert explained he wasn’t aware of any impending deals before Monday’s deadline and having indicated he also too expects them to hold on to their cash.

Danny Murphy names big sale Liverpool expect to make

Much of the focus at Liverpool has, quite understandably, been geared on trying to secure all of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk down to new deals. Indeed, given all three could justifiably claim a pay rise were they to stay, it is easy to see why the Reds may be taking a cautious approach with potential additions this month.

Factor in the fact that they could also potentially need replacing in the summer, it is easy to see why they are indeed erring on the side of caution this month.

As mentioned earlier, the Reds do still have some thinking to do on the goalkeeper front and with Mamardashvili due to arrive at Anfield on July 1, the Reds will have three top-class options on their hands with Alisson Becker and Caiomhin Kelleher also on the books.

However, Danny Murphy believes the Reds will look to cash in on Kelleher once the towering Georgian arrives, explaining why the sale of the Irishman will be on everyone’s best interests.

Speaking to the BBC, Murphy stated: “I think next season at Liverpool we will have Alisson starting and Giorgi Mamardashvili on the bench, with Caoimhin Kelleher leaving.

“My understanding is that Kelleher will leave and they won’t be short of takers. He is an outstanding goalkeeper and deserves the chance to go and be a No.1. I think he will get a really good move and Alisson will have a season in front of Mamardashvili to help him learn and get settled.

“Where could Kelleher go? I think probably Newcastle, if they’re thinking of evolving as a club and becoming more competitive.

“Nick Pope has been a great goalkeeper over the years but he’s having more injuries at the minute and he’s not the best with his feet. He’ll admit that himself. I think for Kelleher, Newcastle or Chelsea are two wonderful options for him.”

Salah exit fears take dramatic new twist; Carragher names perfect heir

Meanwhile, claims that Liverpool could lose Salah at the end of the season have taken a dramatic turn for the worse with Ben Jacobs now revealing exactly how Al-Hilal plan to get a deal over the line and how the Saudi side are ready to make an enormous new move to seal his signing.

While news of their interest is nothing new, Jacobs’s update will certainly be a real cause for alarm at Anfield and bring him to roost the very real prospect that this really will be the final season on Merseyside for the fourth-greatest goalscorer in their history.

The Egyptian’s exit will undoubtedly leave a gaping hole in the Liverpool attack but Carragher has given a strong insight into the player FSG are most likely to target as his heir with the player seriously impressing Hughes, Slot and their army of scouts.

And finally, the Reds have suffered a monumental blow in their pursuit of Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez after he issued a strong 15-word statement to rule out a move to Anfield.

Reds boss Slot has made the Hungarian his No.1 target to replace Andy Robertson and a January offer was thought to be in the works. However, the 21-year-old’s comments may now make them think twice.

