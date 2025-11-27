Jamie Carragher launched an X-rated rant at probably Liverpool’s worst player this season and insisted Arne Slot should be sacked for continuing to select him.

Liverpool’s season sunk to a new low on Wednesday when suffering a 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven on home soil. The loss marked the fourth time this season Liverpool have been defeated by a three-goal margin (Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest).

Virgil van Dijk gave away a comical penalty when launching his arm straight up in the air like an over-eager schoolboy hoping to impress his teacher.

Cody Gakpo aimlessly cut inside for the seven thousandth time this season. For the seven thousandth time, it didn’t work.

But perhaps the biggest culprit on the night was Liverpool’s biggest flop of the season – Ibrahima Konate.

The hopeless defender again committed an error that led directly to a goal in an all too familiar tale for the Frenchman.

Joe Gomez continues to sit idly by while Konate gives away goals week after week. And according to Reds icon, Jamie Carragher, Arne Slot should be sacked for continuing to select a player who clearly cannot cope with the demands of top-level football right now.

Carragher’s reactions to the goals in the Liverpool game were filmed while he worked as a pundit for CBS Sports.

The former defender lost the plot when Konate kicked fresh air instead of the ball in the build-up to PSV’s third goal on the night.

The pundit exclaimed: “Oh my god, Konate. Oh my god, Konate. Watch Konate here, oh my god!”

Carragher was then filmed speaking on the phone and couldn’t hold back his disgust as Slot’s continued faith in Konate.

“I’ve f***ing had enough of them, honest to god,” declared Carragher.

“That Konate, I mean that’s a sackable offence for the manager, keeping f***ing picking him. He should be sacked for that.”

Konate could become Real Madrid’s problem

Konate continues to be linked with a free agent switch to Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out his head has been turned, but many more displays like the one against PSV could result in Real Madrid steering clear.

The prospect of fielding Konate alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right side of defence is one Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and the rest of Real’s LaLiga rivals would relish.

