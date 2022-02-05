Jamie Carragher insisted Liverpool can now call upon something they’ve never had under Jurgen Klopp when assessing their Luis Diaz signing.

Liverpool acted fast last month when securing the signature of Colombian winger Luis Diaz for an initial £37.5m. The former FC Porto forward had been earmarked for a summer transfer to Anfield. However, interest from Tottenham and Manchester United prompted the Reds to sanction their raid six months early.

The right-footed Diaz operates primarily on the left wing, and could conceivably be seen as the long-term successor to Sadio Mane. The Senegalese is out of contract in the summer of 2023.

But in the meantime, Liverpool now have five elite forwards at their disposal, with their frontline arguably now the envy of all of Europe.

When speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Carragher gave his assessment on the transfer.

The Reds legend lauded the “typical” way in which Liverpool clinically completed a deal in a matter of days. Furthermore, he insisted Liverpool now have the depth to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Man City – at least in the forward line.

Luis Diaz coup “typical” of Liverpool

“Brilliant and it was typical Liverpool,” said Carragher (via the Liverpool Echo).

“There was no real speculation that Liverpool were going to sign anyone and that’s what really impresses me about Liverpool as a club and how they do their transfer business.

“It’s done, they’re clinical, they do it and it’s been a great success story in the last five or six years what Liverpool do transfers-wise.

Rating Liverpool’s transfer window and Luis Diaz’s chances Liverpool’s January transfer window wasn’t the biggest or the greatest, but they will feel they have hit the jackpot with Luis Diaz.

“I know sometimes people get frustrated because we’re not buying lots of players but the way we do it, the way we go about it, I think it’s really impressive.

“The signing, who knows but more often than not Jurgen Klopp and the people making the transfer decisions get it right and I’m sure this will be the same.

“It could be a turning point but I think the signing isn’t just for right now. It’ll be how good Luis Diaz does over the next five or six years.

“Does he eventually break into that so-called front three if you like? Jota’s done that, can Luis Diaz be the next one to do that?

“I think it does provide much better strength behind the front four if one of them is ruled out or you’re making a change from the bench.

“It makes a huge difference because we very rarely bring someone off the bench who is on par with someone who is already on the pitch. I think this is definitely the case now.”

Carragher makes fresh Prem winner prediction

But despite the Diaz coup, Carragher still reckons Man City will prove too strong this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently hold a nine-point advantage over Liverpool, though the Reds do have a game in hand and the two sides will meet at the Etihad on April 9.

“I said it was out of reach and that City would win the league and I still do think City will win the league,” he admitted. “But with Liverpool winning their game and City dropping a couple of points, it brings it a bit closer.

“I think Liverpool would have to win at Man City, which they are more than capable of doing. They’ve done it before. It’s an outside chance. City are a brilliant team but Liverpool are a brilliant team as well.

“Hopefully Luis Diaz being involved can help Liverpool on that front and push City a little bit more.

“There’s still loads for them to go for. They’re still involved in three cup competitions. I know myself, we won three cup competitions in 2001 and it was an unbelievable season.

“And this would be an unbelievable season if Liverpool could win three cup competitions. It’s a tough ask but we’re in a cup final. I think we can win the others as well.

“We’re as good as any team in Europe and any team in the Premier League so there’s still plenty to play for.”

