Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the Reds are about to achieve something they haven’t done for more than 30 years after Arne Slot led them to Premier League title glory in his maiden campaign.

The Reds have already been crowned champions of England again with four games in the season remaining and could end up with a total of 94 points, if they win all their remaining contests.

The achievement is a remarkable one, given Dutchman Slot only took the helm last summer and was following a Liverpool icon in the shape of Jurgen Klopp.

And Carragher, speaking to The RedMen TV, feels that for the first time in over 30 years, the Anfield outfit could head into next season as title favourites.

“Bascially we’re in a position where people are saying we’re favourites to win the league. I don’t think we’ve ever been in that position. You’d probably have to go back to the last time we celebrated winning the league at Anfield in the very early 90s,” Carragher said.

“We were a brilliant team under Klopp, but Man City started every year in most people’s eyes as favourites and the team to beat.

“Next season we could be in a position to start as favourites as the first time ever I back Liverpool to win the league, so strike while the iron is hot.”

History against Liverpool as Slot talks up summer business

If Liverpool are to replicate their success of this season, they will have to go against the tide – given that it’s been over 40 years since they won back-to-back league titles.

Indeed, the last time the Reds won consecutive league titles was in the 1983/84 season, when they actually went on to win the treble of the First Division, European Cup and League Cup.

Slot, meanwhile, is already of the belief that winning the title means Liverpool could accelerate transfer talks for key targets this summer.

Speaking about transfer discussions, the head coach told The Mirror: “In the background, of course I did this already a little bit, because it’s not like after we won the league, that’s the first time Richard (Hughes) called me and said, ‘OK, these are the players we are interested in!’

“But I think there’s a bit more time for that now than there would have been if we still needed three points or a win or whatever. So there’s a bit more time now to have these conversations.”

Slot also believes that being champions of England could give the Reds the edge when it comes to beatng out top Premier League rivals to elite talents.

The Dutchman added: “It definitely helps, I think, to attract new players as well, because mostly the players that we want to have, we are not the only clubs who think they are good players so these players have probably more options.

“And then it helps maybe for them to see that the way we do things over here is special, I think you can say that.”

Liverpool are back in action on Sunday when they head to Chelsea in the Premier League.

