Jamie Carragher has suggested Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo is now regarded as the most favourable option by Liverpool chiefs to replace Mo Salah at Anfield next season amid claims FSG are ready to draw a line in the sand over contract negotiations with the Egyptian.

The Reds superstar will be out of contract at Anfield on July 1, with the player already entitled to negotiate a free-transfer move overseas. But while Salah has made it perfectly clear that his preference would be to stay at Liverpool, finding an agreement on a new deal with the 32-year-old has been anything but plain sailing.

Indeed, FSG are now understandably said to be stepping up their interest in landing a replacement for Salah at Anfield should their talismanic 234-goal star leave Merseyside at the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports pundit Carragher, the main looking increasingly like an attractive option for the Reds is Brentford winger Mbeumo, who himself is having an excellent season for the London side.

Discussing the chances of the Cameroon international moving to Anfield, Carragher told Sky Sports: “You feel with Brentford signings or Brighton because they’re ahead of the game, everyone is always a little bit, ‘what do they know that we missed?'”

“You see them do well at those clubs then you think can they do a job for our clubs? They’re ahead of the game for bringing them in, the metrics and he’s certainly one of them.

“I think of my old club with the situation regarding Mohamed Salah, a left-footed player on the right side, who can fit the bill? He [Mbeumo] is someone whose name that always crops up because of his ability and the club he is at.

“The things they look at are probably similar to Liverpool. (I’m a) Huge fan of his, huge problem and he caused Liverpool huge problems last weekend.”

How Mbeumo fits the bill and why FSG may have reached Salah limits

With 14 goals and four assists to his name from 27 games this season, Mbeumo has certainly shown himself capable of playing at the highest level.

As it stands, he currently boasts a goal contribution every 123.72 minutes this season – a tally that is among the best around and qualities that underline his importance to Thomas Frank’s side.

Alongside Yoane Wissa, the pair have more than made up for the loss of Ivan Toney over the summer. Understandably, the Bees are also eager to extend the 25-year-old’s contract at the Gtech Community Stadium, which is currently due to expire in summer 2026, though they do have a one-year option on that arrangement.

Even so, suitors have come from across the Premier League for Mbeumo, who has also attracted admiring glances from the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Manchester United and Tottenham.

However, as our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed back in November, Anfield chiefs have made Mbeumo their top target to replace Salah should the Egyptian move on this summer.

Despite drawing up contingency plans if they lose their talismanic star, FSG’s priority does remain in keeping Salah at Anfield.

Talks over his extension, though, continue to hit a dead end and with the Reds still seemingly refusing to meet his £400,000 a week demands for a three-year deal.

And having been offered a mammoth £65m two-year package to move to Saudi, Salah knows he could earn far in excess that he ever could at Anfield should he stick around.

All the same, FSG will not even consider trying to match that offer and will continue to stand their ground over negotiations and knowing the player remains keen to extend. To that end, there remains hope that a compromise will be reached.

What Salah has said on Liverpool future; top target KO’s move

To be fair, Salah has done a really good job at keeping the media informed of his situation at Anfield and the progress of those contract talks.

And speaking before Saturday’s 4-1 win over Ipswich at Anfield which helped maintain a six-point lead over Arsenal at the summit, Salah dropped another sizeable hint that he would soon be leaving the club – and having also named five other stars that could depart in the years to come.

“My motivation this year was really to win a trophy and be a big part of winning that trophy, especially the Premier League,” Salah told multiple outlets before the demolition job on Kieran McKenna’s side.

“There is still me, Virgil, Trent, Alisson, Joe [Gomez] and Robbo [Andy Robertson], so it’s five or six players left. So I think it’s necessary to win another trophy before we all go.

“I think we need another one. We won almost everything but we won [the Premier League] only once so hopefully we can win it twice. It would be great.”

Meanwhile, the Reds have suffered a monumental blow in their pursuit of Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez after he issued a strong 15-word statement to rule out a move to Anfield.

Reds boss Arne Slot has made the Hungarian his No.1 target to replace Andy Robertson and a January offer was thought to be in the works. However, the 21-year-old’s comments may now make them think twice.

However, Liverpool are now thinking of making a move to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato during THIS transfer window after already listing him as a top target for the summer, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Meanwhile, our reporter Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed the truths behind those Rayan Cherki transfer rumours.

The Reds have been touted as one of the attacking midfielder’s next sides amid what Fabrizio Romano described as a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to leave Lyon this month.

However, according to Jacobs, Liverpool only have a passing interest in the 21-year-old and the more likely destination for Cherki has also been revealed.

