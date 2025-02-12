Jamie Carragher has suggested Liverpool could look to rival Arsenal in the race to sign Alexander Isak this summer and has revealed the major advantage Arne Slot’s side have over the Gunners for the Newcastle striker and with the player he is most likely to replace at Anfield also coming to light.

The Merseysiders are looking to strengthen their grip on the Premier League title race on Wednesday evening as they take on Everton in the final-ever Merseyside derby to be staged at Goodison Park. A win can lift Liverpool nine points clear at the top and take the Reds a significant step closer to winning their first English league crown in front of a packed Anfield since 1990.

While the Reds are also through to the Carabao Cup final and are strongly fancied to challenge for the Champions League too, there remains a feeling that the Liverpool squad still needs some strengthening this summer – with Carragher already making clear he wants Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes to make three new additions in the close season.

One perceived position of ‘weakness’ is in their central attack, with questions being raised over the future of Darwin Nunez and Slot and Hughes scoring the market for a possible upgrade.

Now Carragher has suggested the Reds could burst their way into the transfer race for Newcastle talisman Isak, who is enjoying a stellar season on Tyneside.

“You know the talk about Isak. There’s a lot of talk about Isak,” Carragher said on The Overlap.

‘There’s a feeling that Arsenal are going to sign him or that they need to sign him. As an Arsenal fan, do you think that’s realistic?

“He’s got three years left on his contract. Liverpool are desperate for a centre-forward as well, but there’s no talk of Liverpool getting him.

“So I don’t know where all this talk of Arsenal signing Isak is coming from. Liverpool need one as well, and if they win the league and Isak was going to leave, surely you pick the team who wins the league.

“I don’t get it. It’s not realistic for Arsenal, is it? Are Arsenal paying £130m for him?”

How Liverpool can beat Arsenal to Alexander Isak transfer

While Liverpool are yet to be firmly linked with a move for Isak, Carragher’s comments are likely to leave open speculation for a move to Merseyside.

Our sources understand that a move for a new No.9 is something being strongly considered by Slot and Hughes, with Nunez slipping down the pecking order and often overlooked for either Diogo Jota or Luis Diaz.

Speculation that Nunez could be on his way in the summer has also escalated in recent weeks amid claims the Uruguayan striker was the subject of a hefty offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in the winter window and with Fabrizio Romano revealing they were ‘very close’ to pulling off a deal.

And while Liverpool ultimately pulled the plug in January, a summer sale cannot be ruled out and especially if they use the €70m (£58.3m, $72.5m) generated from his likely sale towards an upgrade of their own.

Isak, with 19 goals and five assists this season, would certainly fit the bill and it’s easy to see why both Newcastle are desperate to extend his stay and also valuing the striker at a British record £120m-plus.

And while the Swede is not agitating for a move, a failure to secure a Champions League place for Newcastle next season could leave them with a problem and particularly if Liverpool come knocking.

Paul Merson recently explained why he thinks Isak is the best centre-forward in the Premier League.

“We’re talking about the best centre-forward in the league right now in Alexander Isak,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “His goals and contributions have been mightily impressive.

“The thing with Isak is that he is consistently good. Some players score 10 goals in 10 games and there would have been two hat-tricks in there.

“But Isak is someone who scores in every single game and that makes him the best out there.

“There is no doubt that all the top clubs will want to sign him. With Financial Fair Play (FFP) also coming into the picture, it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can hold on to him.

“If Arsenal signed Isak, I would be shocked if they don’t end up winning the Premier League.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Kelleher future decision; Salah worry

Meanwhile, Liverpool also look like losing Caoimhin Kelleher this summer after the goalkeeper reportedly made clear his wish to leave.

The Reds are due to bring in Giorgi Mamardashvili at the season’s end and his arrival will likely push the Irishman to third choice. While the Reds would still likely to extend his stay – especially amid long-term doubts over Alisson – the 26-year-old has reportedly made his feelings clear and with two clubs leading a four-club scramble to sign him.

As far as Alisson is concerned, however, one much-respected source has provided a significant update on the chances of the Brazilian quitting Anfield this summer.

Elsewhere, fears that the Reds will lose Mo Salah this summer have escalated in recent days after the player’s best friend in football revealed why he is nearer the Anfield exit door than ever before and with the outrageous package he will receive in Saudi Arabia coming to light.

And finally, transfer specialist Rudy Galetti has confirmed Liverpool now have an interest in a second Bournemouth defender this summer as the Reds plan for the future.

