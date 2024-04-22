Carragher names new ‘favourite’ for Liverpool job as Amorim move is deemed ‘unlikely’ by top source

Jamie Carragher has named the new favourite for the Liverpool job

Jamie Carragher has named who he believes the new favourite for the Liverpool job is, on the back of the latest revelations surrounding Ruben Amorim.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club at the end of the season, Liverpool have been in search of his replacement for a few months now.

While plenty of top managers have been linked with the Anfield hot seat, the Reds have hit a brick wall when trying to lure some of their top targets to Anfield.

Xabi Alonso was the original front-runner to replace Klopp, but he’s since committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen and thus won’t be on the move this summer.

Strong links have since emerged with Ruben Amorim, although David Ornstein recently clarified that a move to Anfield ‘looks unlikely’ for the 39-year-old boss at this stage.

Ornstein also broke the news that West Ham are now in talks over a move for Amorim which has sent shockwaves throughout the football world.

With the Hammers seemingly working hard to tempt the Portuguese boss to the London Stadium, Liverpool seem likely to consider alternative options.

READ MORE: Gigantic Liverpool boost as Fabrizio Romano shuts down ‘crucial’ star’s move to Euro giant

Carragher names new favourite

With a move for Amorim seemingly increasingly unlikely, Carragher thinks that Liverpool’s new sporting director Richard Hughes will go after one of his former targets from his days at Bournemouth.

“Richard Hughes wanted De Zerbi at Bournemouth, so he must be the favourite if this is true,” Carragher said on X when reacting to the Amorim news.

It’s no secret that Roberto De Zerbi is admired by plenty of top clubs and given the work he’s done at Brighton, it’s no surprise that his name is being thrown around.

Along with being linked with the Liverpool job, the Brighton manager has also been linked with Chelsea, Man Utd, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

When asked about his future earlier this month, De Zerbi told Bobo TV: “I feel good in England, in the Premier League and I have no intention of leaving.

“There is no team that can change my mind, I have made a commitment [to Brighton]. I like being outside and experiencing the atmosphere of the stadium.

“Furthermore, in England, I have the opportunity to improve my knowledge of the language and football.”

While the Italian boss does seem happy to continue the project at Brighton, the lure of Liverpool could be too tempting for him to turn down.

It’s worth mentioning that the Brighton boss is under contract until 2026, although his deal does include a release clause which is worth a reported £12m.

Another name under consideration by Liverpool is Brentford boss Thomas Frank. According to TEAMtalk sources, Frank has plenty of admirers at Anfield and the club could intensify their pursuit of him if they do miss out on Amorim.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool frontrunners to sign big-name Mo Salah replacement amid helpful contract concern