Carragher names three signings Liverpool must make, as Man Utd open door for most important deal

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to make summer signings in three different positions, and a move for a dynamic star in arguably the most pressing area has been made easier by Manchester United.

Liverpool were content to not make a single addition to Arne Slot’s side in the winter window. Whether their cautious approach to new signings proves wise or foolish will be determined by how many trophies they win – if any – over the coming months.

The Athletic previously reported Liverpool were always expected to adopt a considered approach to January arrivals given the continued uncertainty surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

All three are out of contract in the summer and if any or all of them leave, Liverpool will need to spend heavily on worthy replacements.

But according to Reds legend Jamie Carragher, three positions not filled by Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah should also be addressed at season’s end.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher explained: “I would’ve loved Liverpool to have signed another defender, if I am being totally honest.

“But I trust these people (Liverpool’s recruitment team) know what they are doing, because their track record says that they do.”

Carragher added: “There’s definitely areas of Liverpool’s team I think can be really improved.

“But I think that would be something for the summer. I think centre-forward is an area they can improve in.

“Attacking midfield is another one, and a left-sided defender. If those players were available now… I’m not sure they would do the attacking ones because they have numbers but, for me, they need to sign a left-back.

“I’m sure that will come in the summer. A left-sided defender who can play as a left-back and a left-sided centre-back.

“But for me, I’ve got so much trust in what these people have done over the last 8-10 years. Even If I think they should [do something]… they know more than me! They know what they are doing at Liverpool.”

Liverpool’s alleged need for a new starting left-back stems from the decline of Andy Robertson.

The Scot is unquestionably Liverpool’s greatest ever left-back in the Premier League era. But now aged 30 and with a game based around relentless running and drive, Robertson is nowhere near the force he once was.

Man Utd make Liverpool left-back signing easy

One readymade player Liverpool along with bitter rivals Manchester United took a look at last month was Milos Kerkez.

The Bournemouth ace, 21, has quickly developed into one of the league’s finest left-backs and influences the game at both ends of the pitch.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed Man Utd favoured a move for either Kerkez or PSG’s Nuno Mendes prior to settling for Patrick Dorgu in the winter window.

Their reasoning was partly financial, with Dorgu at roughly £30m (add-ons included) costing significantly less than the £40m-plus Bournemouth value Kerkez at.

And with Man Utd signing Dorgu and countless other positions in their squad requiring major surgery, it appears highly unlikely United will return for another left wing-back in the summer.

As such, Liverpool potentially have a free run at Kerkez who changed representation one month ago. The Hungarian signed with Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports agency and TEAMtalk understands that change was made with one eye on a move in the near future.

What’s more, Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, is the man who brought Kerkez to Bournemouth when previously employed with the Cherries.

Among the outlets to have claimed Kerkez is bound for Anfield next summer are the i paper.

Latest Liverpool news – Morton bid / Danns leaves despite medical issue

In other news, Liverpool rejected an approach from Middlesbrough for Tyler Morton on deadline day.

The midfielder was keen to explore exit opportunities amid a frustrating lack of opportunities at Anfield. But with Boro unable to match Liverpool’s demands, a deal did not progress.

One move that did cross the line regards striker Jayden Danns. The 19-year-old – who became Liverpool’s youngest ever player to start a Champions League match (vs PSV Eindhoven last week) – joined Sunderland on a six-month loan.

Per reporter Ben Jacobs, Danns will spend a short ‘period of rehabilitation’ at Liverpool to recover from a back injury before moving to the north east.

The back issue was detected during Danns’ medical, though has not scuppered the deal.