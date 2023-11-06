Carragher names the two signings Liverpool need if Klopp is to beat Man City to Premier League glory

Liverpool have been told to splash the cash to strengthen in two positions in the January window if Jurgen Klopp’s side are to have any chance of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.

The Reds have made a solid start to the new season, sitting third and with just one defeat from their 11 games played so far after Luis Diaz stepped off the bench to help salavage a 1-1 draw at gutsy Luton Town on Sunday. The point Liverpool earned means they now sit three points behind current leaders Man City, though Pep Guardiola’s side can he overhauled by Tottenham if they record a win over Chelsea on Monday night.

Liverpool have proved themselves the kings of the comeback so far this season and it’s true their situation could be looking even better had they not made the bad habit of falling behind in games.

Liverpool next face a Europa League trip to Toulouse in France before taking on Brentford at Anfield on Sunday, before a huge Premier League trip to face Man City at the Etihad on Sunday November 25.

And while the game against Guardiola’s side won’t decide the title, a win in the game would go some way to deciding the destination of the 2024 Premier League crown.

In the meantime, Jamie Carragher reckons Klopp can give Liverpool a serious helping hand by addressing two problem positions during the January window.

And while he feels Premier League glory probably looks beyond them, he can give the club a helping hand after naming the two vital signings they need to give themselves a fighting chance.

READ MORE ~ The 10 most valuable players at Liverpool: Surprise No.1, no Alisson Becker or Virgil van Dijk

Carragher tells Liverpool to sign a new No 6 and full-back

Despite their positive start to the new season, Liverpool have now only won two of six away games in the Premier League, with Sunday’s draw at Luton once again exposing two problem positions for Klopp’s side.

As a result, Carragher has made clear that the Merseysiders must sign a holding midfielder and a new full-back.

“Liverpool in midfield are a lot improved than we saw last season but they still haven’t got a top holding midfield player,” he told Sky Sports.

Since the sale of Fabinho over the summer, Liverpool did sign Waturu Endo from Stuttgart in a £16.2m deal.

However, for what ever reason, Klopp just not seem to fancy the Japan star there with another summer signing in Alexis Mac Allister being asked to operate as a No 6.

But it has quickly become clear that the World Cup winner is not happy in the position and looks uncomfortable playing with his back to goal.

Carragher added: “MacAllister’s not a holding midfield player. He’s good on the ball in terms of receiving but defensively he finds it really tough and lacks a bit of pace for that position, so I still think they can improve there.”

Carragher wants Liverpool to sign great defender

The issues Liverpool face in the absence of Andy Robertson are also apparent. While Joe Gomez did little wrong in his makeshift role on Sunday, he did not offer the Reds much going forwards, with the right-footer often cutting back and looking to pass inside.

However, Carragher has explained why signing a new right-back is more of a pressing need for the Reds, with the club lacking quality cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who often roves into a midfield role anyway these days.

Ideally, Liverpool could sign a defender who can fulfil both roles – easier said than done, admittedly.

“I think in the back four Liverpool could do with not so much a player for a specific position but almost just a great defender who can play a couple of positions,” he added. “They went with Gomez today at left-back instead of [Kostas] Tsimikas, they thought he’d be stronger defensively.

“I still think Liverpool could do with another player in that position, probably on the other side at right-back and maybe release Trent at different times maybe into midfield, against certain opposition you play someone there who’s maybe stronger and tougher defensively.”

Regardless of who they sign, however, Carragher believes it is a tall order expecting Liverpool to win the 2024 Premier League title.

“I think Liverpool are not ready to win the league,” Carragher claimed. “I think Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool supporters know that right now. They want to get back in the top four but in terms of challenging again I think they need another midfield player and a top class defender.”

DON’T MISS: Game over for Salah at Liverpool, with transfer ‘agreed’ and fee Reds will collect revealed