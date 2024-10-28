Carragher questions ‘bizarre’ Alexander-Arnold comments and predicts futures of top Liverpool trio

Jamie Carragher has criticised Trent Alexander-Arnold for saying he would rather win the Ballon d’Or than the Champions League or World Cup, while also predicting what he thinks will happen to the right-back, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk next summer.

Liverpool have allowed all three of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk to enter the final years of their respective contracts, leading to speculation these world-class stars could move on. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all been linked with Alexander-Arnold, while the Saudis are keeping tabs on both Salah and Van Dijk.

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday, Alexander-Arnold was asked about his career ambitions. He said he wants to become the first full-back to ever win the Ballon d’Or and ensure he reaches his ‘full potential’.

Alexander-Arnold played an important role in Liverpool coming from behind as they drew 2-2 with Arsenal at the Emirates to remain within touching distance of league leaders Manchester City.

The England star played a brilliant pass down the right flank which allowed Darwin Nunez to set up Salah for Liverpool’s second equaliser of the game.

After the match, former Liverpool defender Carragher explained why Alexander-Arnold appears destined to join Real Madrid, and why this will make Reds fans furious. Although, he did predict that Van Dijk and Salah will remain at Anfield.

“My first thought when I read that was, ‘you’re not gonna win the Ballon d’Or as a right-back for Liverpool’. Ballon d’Or winners normally play for Real Madrid or Barcelona, that’s where the best players in the world go,” the pundit said on Sky Sports.

“If that’s his ultimate ambition… I think he was asked about winning the Champions League, the World Cup or the Ballon d’Or and he chose the Ballon d’Or which I think is a bit strange or bizarre. He’s always picked the World Cup or the Champions League [before] – it’s a team game.

“He’s got massive ambition and why not, you only get one career. He is a unique full-back, he’s absolutely amazing. He gets Liverpool back in the game today with the pass.

‘That makes me think he’s going to Real Madrid’ – Carragher

“But the first thing that came to me when I read that interview is that that makes me think he’s going to Real Madrid. I actually think Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah will stay, I do believe that.”

Carragher added: “There’s something about Real Madrid, it is the biggest club in the world. You go back to [him] being a local lad, there will be a frustration among Liverpool supporters the longer this carries on.

“In the past you’ve had two players, one was Steve McManaman who went to Real Madrid, won two European cups. But that wasn’t a successful Liverpool team.

“You had Steven Gerrard, the team I played in. We weren’t one of the very best, we were a top four team, won cups of course we did.

“[With] those two players – Gerrard didn’t move, McManaman did – Liverpool weren’t the best. When Trent’s been a Liverpool player, they have been the best, and been very close to being the best every season.

“So their [the Liverpool supporters’] reaction will be, ‘well if you’re a local player, and Liverpool are competing for the league and Champions League every season, what more do you want?'”

Real Madrid ramp up Alexander-Arnold pursuit

On Friday, it was claimed that Madrid have accelerated their bid to sign Alexander-Arnold, having held talks with his entourage and sent him a major contract offer.

Madrid are reportedly ready to pay the 26-year-old a huge £288,000 a week over five years via a £75m deal.

Liverpool were previously confident about keeping their academy graduate, but as January edges closer he is becoming more and more likely to join Madrid.

Over the weekend, Liverpool were linked with a new right-back who could replace Alexander-Arnold, Red Bull Salzburg star Amar Dedic.

But Arne Slot’s side will face competition from rivals Manchester United for the 22-year-old’s capture.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been told they have an ace up their sleeve in the chase to land Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.

Slot has added Johnny Heitinga to his backroom staff at Liverpool, and the former Ajax coach has a great relationship with Kudus following their time together at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

As per Anfield Watch, Kudus is eager to reunite with Heitinga on Merseyside. The forward has supposedly become frustrated with West Ham’s poor start to the campaign and has asked his agent to contact Liverpool about a potential transfer.

While Kudus could end up arriving at Liverpool in the future, summer signing Federico Chiesa has already been tipped to leave.

With the winger struggling to get into the starting eleven under Slot, the Italian press claim both AC Milan and Napoli have entered the frame to land him.

The two Serie A giants believe there is an opportunity to sign Chiesa on loan during the January transfer window.

But TEAMtalk revealed last week that it is very unlikely Liverpool will let the 27-year-old leave so early into his Premier League career. Plus, Chiesa’s wage demands mean Italian clubs will struggle to sign him.