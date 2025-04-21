Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to never start Trent Alexander-Arnold again if he refuses to sign a new contract, with a move to Real Madrid still looking very likely.

Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to score Liverpool’s winning goal against Leicester City on Sunday, putting the Reds just one win away from lifting the Premier League title.

The 26-year-old’s passionate celebration – in which he ripped off his shirt and ran to the travelling Liverpool supporters – left many questioning whether he could U-turn on his planned move to Real Madrid.

Amid the speculation, former Liverpool player Carragher believes that Alexander-Arnold should not start another game for the Reds if he doesn’t commit his long-term future to the club.

“If Trent hasn’t committed to the manager for next season, he shouldn’t be starting games,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

Micah Richards then replied: “Not even for a send-off for what he’s done for the club?” Carragher issued a blunt response: “Liverpool are not here as a football club to give someone a send-off.”

Carragher went on to say that Arne Slot should be prioritising the development of right-back Conor Bradley. The 21-year-old started against Leicester but missed a couple of chances before Liverpool’s breakthrough.

READ MORE: Luis Diaz reaches decision on Liverpool future; Alexander-Arnold, Nunez fates also clear

Alexander-Arnold: ‘I’m not going to speak…’

Following Liverpool’s win over Leicester, Alexander-Arnold was again questioned on his future, but refused to shed any light on where he may end up next season.

Widespread reports claim that Alexander-Arnold has already reached an agreement on personal terms to join Real Madrid this summer, when his current Liverpool contract expires.

“Look, obviously like I said all season, I’m not going to speak on my situation, I’m not going to go into details. But these days like today are always special,” he told Sky Sports.

“Scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles, being in title races, they’re special moments that will live with me forever and I’m glad to be a part of them.”

There has been speculation in recent days that Alexander-Arnold could U-turn on his decision to join Real Madrid, following the news that manager Carlo Ancelotti will be leaving the Bernabeu.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that “Real Madrid absolutely want to complete a deal with Alexander-Arnold” and the expectation is that he’ll still join on a free transfer, with a verbal agreement “at the final stages.”

Liverpool still have a small window of opportunity to agree a contract extension with Alexander-Arnold before his switch to Madrid if official, but everything points towards him leaving at this stage.

It will be interesting to see whether Slot takes Carragher’s advice and keeps Alexander-Arnold out of his starting XI in Liverpool’s five remaining Premier League games this season.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool wages: Top 10 highest-paid players at Anfield after new Salah, Van Dijk deals

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Liverpool plotting spectacular move for ex-Everton forward as price tag, rival suitors revealed

🔴 Luis Diaz reaches decision on Liverpool future; Alexander-Arnold, Nunez fates also clear

🔴 Liverpool ‘lining up’ move for 18-goal Prem forward despite Salah contract

🔴 Liverpool best placed for Prem star signing as Man City approach goes stale immediately

QUIZ: Think you know Alexander-Arnold?