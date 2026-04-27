Jamie Carragher has told Liverpool how many signings are needed in the summer

Jamie Carragher has told Liverpool how may signings they need to add to their side over the summer, as the legend questioned a few existing Reds men.

Liverpool have not had the season they’d have been expecting. After winning the Premier League last term, they’re destined to finish no higher than third, and it could be as low as fifth, with not a single point separating them, Manchester United and Aston Villa in third, fourth and fifth.

The signings Arne Slot made over the summer have been questioned, and Reds legend Carragher has told the club how many more need to be added.

He told the Liverpool Echo: “In terms of what Liverpool need to do next season, well obviously they need to replace [Mohamed] Salah. I think for me, three players need to come straight into the team.

“You can’t go on and buy five players [to add] into the team. Liverpool bought a lot of players last summer, so they are not going to buy a load this summer.

“[The big-spending summer] hasn’t worked, it might work in the future because I don’t think you can judge every signing in the first year.”

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Carragher questions existing players

The former Liverpool defender has also suggested some previous big signings need to be doing more.

“But I’ve said this before, my experience as a Liverpool player; every player who came to the club, I can’t remember one who didn’t really do much in his first season and then was a revelation afterwards,” he said.

“Some took a few months, you might get to Christmas, maybe second half of the season, so I think there’s a lot to do for the players who has come in. Hugo Ekitike has done well, not amazing but he’s done well.

“[Alexander] Isak hasn’t got going, he obviously got the injury but he didn’t look great to start with, [Florian] Wirtz has got to do a lot more, an awful lot more when you think of the price that Liverpool have paid for him.

“Jeremie Frimpong has done all right actually. I think he has done ok. But for me, I think Frimpong should be the back-up right-winger to the one that we buy in the summer. And I think Conor Bradley can fight with a new right-back that comes in.”