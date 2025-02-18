Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has seemingly risked reigniting his feud with Mohamed Salah after wading into his contract uncertainty again.

Carragher branded the Liverpool star as “selfish” for publicly expressing his disappointment at the club’s alleged failure to offer him a new contract last November.

The 32-year-old said he was “probably more out than in” at Anfield, with Salah later joking the ex-England defender was “obsessed” with him for repeatedly talking about his soon-to-expire deal.

Now, Carragher says he can “assure” people that the Egypt international has been offered a new Reds contract and that a Saudi Pro League transfer seems unlikely.

He said on The Overlap’s Fan Debate: “Do not believe he [Salah] hasn’t been offered a contract. I can actually assure you he has been offered a contract.”

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Al-Hilal is Salah’s most likely Saudi destination and that the Reds have put forward new terms for him. However, our sources state that many in Saudi believe the ex-Roma attacker will join Al-Hilal next season.

Carragher went onto say: “We talk about Saudi, I just can’t see Salah doing that. He’s too driven, he’s too much of a winner. I think Salah can go until he’s 37, 38. He can play.”

Incidentally, these latest remarks may lead to more war of words between the Salah and Carragher.

DON’T MISS: Arne Slot blown away by three Marcus Rashford traits; hails ‘special’ Liverpool star going under the radar

Carragher would be “gutted” over Liverpool exits

Like Salah, Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are into the last few months of their Liverpool deals.

The Reds are keen to retain all three but as their contracts tick down, the Premier League leaders are at a real risk of losing all three this summer.

The Sky Sports pundit even admitted he would be “gutted” if the trio left for pastures new in the coming months. However, he suggested they should want to sign a new deal, rather than playing hard to get.

“For me, because they’re still so good now. I understand what they’ve done for the club but they’re still so good right now that I don’t think you can be offering them a year,” he added.

“It’d have to be two. I’d be gutted if Liverpool didn’t sign them but I’d also be looking at them like, why haven’t you signed? The team is made for them, it is loved, where are they gonna go? Other clubs aren’t going to give them the money or give them long contracts, certainly in Europe.”

TEAMtalk understands that there is a good chance Salah could leave, Alexander-Arnold is 50/50 on a Real Madrid move; while Van Dijk is expected to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Isak offer, record-spending spree planned

Liverpool are reportedly keen on offering Darwin Nunez in a player-plus-cash deal for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer.

The Magpies are said to value the Swede at upwards of £120m (€144.6m, $151.3m), and the Reds rate Nunez at half of that. Now, the Merseyside outfit will hope this proposal takes Newcastle’s fancy.

If Isak did move to Anfield, it would likely be part of of the club’s biggest summer transfer window in recent years.

This is because they are also keen on signing Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, which could take their spending to around £200m.

Finally, TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool are monitoring Frenkie de Jong’s Barcelona situation in case he doesn’t extend his stay at the Blaugrana.

Salah at Liverpool quiz