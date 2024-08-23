Carragher urges Liverpool to copy masterful Arsenal deal with swoop for ‘brilliant’ signing

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has told the Reds they need to find a long-term replacement for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson by emulating an Arsenal transfer.

Liverpool have had a frustrating summer transfer window so far, having missed out on top midfield target Martin Zubimendi. Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes was in advanced talks to sign the Spaniard from Real Sociedad, but he was eventually convinced to stay with his boyhood club after they put huge pressure on him.

Liverpool still have not brought in any senior players this summer. That could soon change, as they are making progress in their bid to sign goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Mamardashvili will not bolster Arne Slot’s squad this campaign however, as he is expected to spend the season back on loan at Valencia before arriving at Anfield next summer.

Liverpool are interested in immediate moves for players such as Mohamed Simakan, Samu Omorodion and Jarrad Branthwaite, though it remains to be seen whether they can get any of those deals over the line before the window shuts.

Arsenal, in contrast, have moved swiftly and effectively to elevate Mikel Arteta’s side. They have made David Raya’s loan move permanent for £27m and have also signed defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna for £42m.

Next up is Zubimendi’s midfield team-mate at Sociedad, Mikel Merino, with an agreement now having been reached for his transfer.

During an appearance on The Overlap, former Liverpool defender Carragher urged Hughes to copy Arsenal by signing a player like Calafiori who can shine at both centre-half and left-back.

Liverpool latest: Carragher issues transfer advice

“When I look at what [Manchester] City and Arsenal have got, there’s a certain player at both clubs who I think would be brilliant for Liverpool,” the pundit said.

“Arsenal have just brought in Calafiori and Man City have got Nathan Ake and [Josko] Gvardiol. I think Liverpool could do with a left-footed centre-back who can play left-back. I think it would give you a nice balance.”

Carragher added: “The problem is Van Dijk plays on the left but I don’t think it would be the end of the world if he had to play on the right for some games.

“I think if you had one of those players and you had Trent [Alexander-Arnold] doing his thing and being a bit more solid on that left side.

“Andy Robertson is getting older, [Kostas] Tsimikas you’re not sure if he’ll ever be at the level and I just think a left-footed centre-half is massive for Dutch coaches.”

Liverpool do appear to be taking steps towards bringing in a successor for Robertson, though it is unclear whether they will sign someone who can play in multiple positions.

Liverpool have been credited with interest in rising France star Adrien Truffert, who currently plays for Rennes but can only really operate on the left side.

On Thursday, it emerged that Tsimikas could leave Liverpool, too. Olympiacos are interested in re-signing the Greek international as they aim to build on the side which won last season’s Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, there has been a key update on Liverpool’s chase for Branthwaite and how the 22-year-old would feel about swapping Merseyside clubs this summer.

