Carragher urges Liverpool to win race for ‘blistering’ £75m star who can emulate Anfield hero

Jamie Carragher has recommended Liverpool press ahead with their interest in Anthony Gordon and complete a big-money deal for the Newcastle United ace this summer, explaining which of his traits will be most useful for Arne Slot and making a big comparison.

Gordon emerged into one of Newcastle’s most important players last season, registering 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 games. He caused opposition full-backs all sorts of problems when operating on the left flank and also showed his versatility by playing at centre-forward when needed.

Gordon will have been frustrated to spend so much of the Euros on the bench for England after enjoying such a good campaign at club level.

While the 23-year-old was away on international duty, rumours started to emerge about a potential transfer to Liverpool.

Gordon broke through at Everton and shone for the Toffees before joining Newcastle, but he actually supported local rivals Liverpool growing up.

It was recently revealed that Liverpool and Newcastle agreed a deal for Gordon which also involved defender Joe Gomez. Gordon would have moved to Anfield for £75m, while Gomez would have gone in the opposite direction for £45m.

The transfer ultimately collapsed though as Newcastle found other ways to bring in transfer funds.

Nevertheless, Liverpool continue to be linked with Gordon as they try to revamp their attack under Slot and also prepare for life after Mo Salah, with the Egyptian goal machine still a top target for Saudi Arabian clubs.

Liverpool latest: Carragher praises Gordon

Former Liverpool defender Carragher has now backed Gordon to impress for the Reds, while also tipping the attacker to show the kind of stunning speed that Sadio Mane possessed.

“I think it would be a good signing for Liverpool, I’m a big fan,” the pundit said.

“I can’t believe he didn’t get more opportunities for England. He’s got blistering pace that leaves defenders for dead and not many players worldwide have that.

“I’m a big fan but I’m sure so many people are at other clubs as well, he’s at a top club in Newcastle but there’s been a lot of talk about whether he was offered to Liverpool.

“There is a lot of time to get between now and the end of the window, I think a lot of teams will do business towards the end of the window because of the Euros.

“I do feel Liverpool still haven’t replaced the pace they had in the attack when they had Sadio Mane and they need to replace that.”

Gordon has previously named a Liverpool legend as his childhood idol. “Steven Gerrard was my football hero growing up. Coming from Liverpool, he was like a God in Liverpool, and he was unbelievable player,” the wide man said.

Liverpool might hold concrete interest in Gordon, but it is unlikely he will be the first signing of the Slot era. On Tuesday, David Ornstein revealed that the Reds are prioritising the capture of a new defensive midfielder.

After that, Liverpool could move for a Crystal Palace ace, though it will be one of Marc Guehi’s team-mates as the Reds have admitted defeat to Newcastle in the race for the defender.

