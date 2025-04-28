Liverpool ‘Champions’ kit forces site to crash as fans flock to buy £100 piece of history

The official Liverpool website was forced to implement a queuing system as supporters flooded the page to try and get their hands on their new limited edition ‘Champions 2024/25’ kits, which were priced at £100 apiece.

Liverpool thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 on Sunday to clinch their second Premier League title and 20th English championship overall – sparking scenes of absolute jubilation at Anfield. In the immediate aftermath of the game, fans were quick to try to buy their own piece of history in celebration of the achievement.

That’s after the club launched special Champions kits featuring the Premier League trophy and gold-embossed lettering and seconds after the final whistle the club was forced to introduce a queuing system to the site to meet demand.

Fans faced 10-minute waits to get online and secure their title-winning merchandise, which is using the tagline ‘There’s a golden sky’ – a nod to the club/s anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The club had also launched hoodies, t-shirts, scarves and other memorabilia within minutes of clinching the title as it looks to cash in on the victory.

Liverpool champions 2024/25 special edition kit

With a title parade set to take place at the end of May through the city Liverpool can expect to rake in millions from merchandise revenue with hundreds of thousands of people expected to descend on the city.

The league win will be a major boost for kit supplier Nike, which will get one more payday before its contract with Liverpool ends in the summer. From 1 August Liverpool will officially sign a contract with Adidas to produce the new home, away and third kits.

Adidas will treat Liverpool as one of their ‘Elite’ clubs which means fans will get unique designs instead of an Adidas template. It also means more merchandise ranges will be available for fans too.

Liverpool will also get the use of Adidas’ iconic trefoil logo, which is likely to appear on next season’s third kit. Fans will have to wait until late in the summer to get their first glimpse of the kit because the current Nike contract only runs out at the end of July.