Liverpool’s interest in signing Michael Olise in 2026 has been confirmed by more sources – but their chances of luring him to Anfield may hinge on talks over a new Bayern Munich deal and amid claims that the Reds have three other transfer targets on their radar.

The Reds went on an enormous spending spree this summer, splashing out around £44om (€508m, $600m) on fresh talent, though they did claw back a hefty wedge of that through the sales of the likes of Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah and Darwin Nunez, to name just three. With four games gone in the Premier League this season, Liverpool have maximum points and once again look like the team to beat.

Despite that, Arne Slot’s rebuild of his side is not done yet, and the Reds are already turning their attentions towards the 2026 transfer windows – namely, finding long-term heirs for iconic stars Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

In terms of Salah’s successor, Liverpool have been strongly linked with Bayern Munich star Olise in recent weeks, after the former Crystal Palace star’s incredible form since moving to Germany.

Any deal, though, will not come cheap with the Reds warned any deal will likely set them back a new British record fee and one in excess of the £125m fee paid to lure Alexander Isak from Newcastle on transfer deadline day.

While their desire to prise the 10-times capped France international from Bayern Munich has been confirmed, Bundesliga expert Christian Falk insists the Reds will fancy their chances of a deal – especially if talks over a new deal at the Allianz Arena drag on.

“The case of Michael Olise’s contract at Bayern Munich bears some similarity to Jamal Musiala’s case – if you wait a little too long, it’s getting difficult,” Falk told CFBayerninsider.

“If you see such quality as Olise possesses, you have to do it much earlier, otherwise, the Premier League will be quick to swoop. Manchester City are watching him, Liverpool are watching him.”

Despite confirmation that Olise is a man in demand, Bavarian Football Works has relayed an article claiming ‘getting Olise out of Munich will not be easy’, downplaying claims he has an exit clause in his current deal and insisting that the Bundesliga champions are planning talks over a new deal to extend his stay in the Bundesliga.

That current arrangement still has four years left to run…

Liverpool links to Olise confirmed – but Slot likes three other attackers

In light of those claims and counterclaims about Liverpool’s chances of signing Olise, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey is refusing to write off the Reds’ chances of bringing the former Crystal Palace man back to the Premier League in summer 2026, though he has also namedropped three other attacking targets the Reds are keen on – including Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

“So – firstly, Rogers and Olise won’t be leaving in January, but Liverpool are very much aware of both players – they like them both, but then again, there isn’t a major club in Europe who doesn’t.

“In terms of Olise, along with the likes of Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, there are few more highly rated young wingers in the world.

“Olise looks a different class at the moment, he really has taken a huge leap since moving to Bayern Munich. It would take some huge money to get him – I don’t see him being available next summer, but never say never, when you are a club who can attract (Alexander) Isak and (Florian) Wirtz in one window – nobody is beyond your reach.”

Turning attention towards Rogers, the Reds would face strong competition from Chelsea were they to make a firm move next year.

“On Morgan Rogers, there is so much interest in him, he is in huge demand, but Chelsea love him and Joe Shields, the guy who discovered him at Manchester City, is one of the main men at Stamford Bridge now, and it will be hard to beat him to the signature.”

