Liverpool’s decision to drop Mo Salah to the bench for Wednesday’s 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League has fuelled speculation that the star will leave Anfield in 2026, with two journalists torn over the Egyptian’s future and his appearance on the substitutes’ bench also causing a disagreement between a pair of pundits.

The Egyptian has been Liverpool’s talisman for several seasons now and has written his name into club folklore off the back of a brilliant eight-season spell at Anfield that has seen him score an avalanche of goals. And with 248 strikes to his name from 413 appearances, Salah currently sits third on their all-time top scorers list, behind Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285).

However, there have been signs in recent weeks that the 33-year-old’s almost superhero-like powers are on the decline. And after failing to register a goal in his last six appearances for the Reds, he was dropped to the Liverpool bench for Wednesday’s morale-boosting win over the Bundesliga side in the Champions League.

Speculation on Wednesday has suggested the Reds are ready to ‘push the button’ on a giant winger deal who would succeed Salah in Slot’s all-star line-up, fuelling claims that the end is nigh at Anfield for the Egyptian superstar.

However, with pundits Jamie Carragher and Joleon Lescott strongly disagreeing on the decision to axe the star – more on that later – two journalists are torn on whether this will indeed be Salah’s last season on Merseyside.

Writing for Football Insider, journalist Pete O’Rourke insists Liverpool are ‘not planning to cash in on their Egyptian winger in January or indeed, next summer, despite his current poor form’.

Furthermore, he argues that Liverpool will have ‘limited opportunities’ to sell the forward in either of the next two windows, with Salah himself ‘likely to have the biggest say on his future, due to his status around Anfield’.

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has previously argued, though, that we are now in the Salah endgame.

“They are planning for his succession, whether it’s next year or the year after that,” he said, before adding: “A sale next summer might suit all parties, even if he was the best player in the Premier League right now, I don’t think you could rule him out of leaving next summer.

“They’ve just spent the best part of £300m on Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak. That’s more than a quarter of a billion pounds on three forwards. We’ve started endgame for Salah, this is either the penultimate season or the last one.”

Carragher, Lescott disagree over Salah axing at Liverpool

Either way, a Salah-less Liverpool did romp to a much-needed 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, though the 33-year-old did step off the bench, spurning a good chance to square for Florian Wirtz to score his first goal, instead seeing his shot saved.

Following the axing, which Emile Heskey has exclusively told TEAMtalk was the necessary thing to do, Lescott insists Slot needs to find a way to get Salah back into his starting line-up.

“I don’t think Salah should be dropped. Rested maybe at certain times, yes. But the thing is with him, he’s not performing any differently is he? He’s just not getting the goals,” Lescott told The Mixer.

“He’s not getting the chances. If he starts missing chances, then I can question his form because Salah is, for me, undoubtedly, a match decider. But his performances are pretty much the same.

“He’s operating in the same area of the field, he’s not asked to do much defensive work because he’s so efficient when he gets the ball in the final third in the box. If he’s doing that then I’ve got to look at the team and be like, ‘Well, why are we not getting him the ball?'”

Lescott then revealed how Slot and Liverpool can get Salah firing again, adding: “Similar to [Erling] Haaland. I think there have been times where he’s been so efficient in front of the goal, if we just get him the ball in front the goal he’ll do his job. I think Liverpool need to get that to that.”

Carragher, though, insists the time is right to axe Salah, commenting before the game: “I think we’re at that stage now where Mo Salah shouldn’t be a guaranteed starter every week.

“I do think this is a real conundrum for the manager going forward.”

Doubling down on that, Carragher added: “Listen, Mo Salah is not playing well, he’s a legendary figure, one of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League, I would say.

“But he’s at the stage now where I don’t think it should be an absolute guarantee that he starts every game, especially away from home, more away from home.

“I’m thinking about these next two games, Frankfurt on Wednesday night and then Brentford on Saturday night. I think at his age as well, the way he’s playing, I don’t think he justifies right now playing every game.”

