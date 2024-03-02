Liverpool chances rated of signing Serie A superstar after Klopp exit, with two transfer rivals already dismissed

Liverpool will adjust their transfer strategy after the summer departure of manager Jurgen Klopp and it will have implications on their chances of signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus, a report has explained.

Chiesa has been linked with Liverpool on and off for a number of years. A critical summer is approaching for the Italy international, as he is about to enter the final year of his contract with Juventus.

Likewise, it will be a critical summer for Liverpool, not least because they need to appoint a new manager after Klopp steps down and then adjust their squad accordingly.

The question of whether they will invest in another winger continues to linger and will do so until any confirmation arrives about if Mohamed Salah is staying or leaving.

With that in mind, the stars could be aligning for Liverpool to finally get their hands on Chiesa – or maybe not.

According to Tuttosport, Liverpool’s strategy in the transfer market will change after Klopp leaves – and it means Chiesa could now be off the radar.

The Turin-based paper explains that it was Klopp himself who would have loved to add Chiesa to his squad. Whether his successor, whoever that may be, would share the same opinion is deemed to be too uncertain.

It could further narrow down Chiesa’s options after he already rejected moves to Aston Villa or Newcastle United last year.

Where could Chiesa end up?

The report hints Manchester United and Chelsea could be alternative suitors to keep an eye on, but even in their cases, it will depend on who their managers will be next season.

As things stand, Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino look like two of the most under-pressure managers in the Premier League, so their respective employers will have to make decisions about their futures and what the transfer market will then hold.

In theory, Liverpool could also appoint a new manager who likes Chiesa as much as Klopp did, but Tuttosport seems sceptical for the time being.

Chiesa is currently waiting for Juventus to make their move in terms of a new contract. He has played for the club since a 2020 move from Fiorentina, scoring 28 goals from 116 appearances since.

This season, he has contributed six goals from 21 Serie A appearances, also providing two assists. Those are hardly Salah numbers, but Chiesa prefers to play on the opposite wing and has a stronger right foot than left foot, in direct contrast to the Egyptian.

There have been doubts about Liverpool’s faith in Luis Diaz on the left wing, for example, which could be a place that Chiesa could take instead.

Chiesa has always been a player of potential. At the age of 26 and with a serious injury from a few years ago firmly behind him now, it is now time for him to fulfil it, wherever that may be.

His entire career so far has been spent in his native Italy, but if Juventus fail to present him with an appealing offer to extend his contract beyond 2025, he may have to broaden his horizons.

