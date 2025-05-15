Liverpool have officially abandoned their quest to sign Dean Huijsen after startling facts were revealed at the speed at which Real Madrid beat them to the Bournemouth defender, with Fabrizio Romano now confirming the Reds are very much on the trail of an Ajax star instead.

The Merseysiders made a strong push to recruit Huijsen, who has fast become the world’s most wanted defender this summer after an excellent season at Bournemouth, having met with his agent and confirmed their willingness to meet the £50m exit clause in his deal.

However, while the player also held talks with Chelsea, who our sources revealed had offered the 20-year-old Spain international a better deal than the Reds, neither have landed the star amid an absolute transfer blitz from Real Madrid.

Indeed, with the move having been given the green light by new coach Xabi Alonso, Los Blancos have now wrapped up a full agreement for his signing, as well as agreeing on personal terms with the player in quite rapid fashion.

To that end, sources have confirmed to our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher that, just six hours after making initial contact with Bournemouth, the Spanish giants had secured what has been described to us as ‘a full agreement’ for the deal.

Confirming the imminent move, Romano revealed on his YouTube channel on Thursday morning that a ‘Here we go’ was expected soon to take Huijsen to the Bernabeu.

“Liverpool already left the conversation more than 24 hours ago because they understood that the player was giving total priority to Real Madrid,” Romano revealed.

“Now it’s on them to close everything with a ‘here we go’ expected very soon.”

But rather than spend time sulking over another Real Madrid transfer blitz – this latest news coming just 10 days after Trent Alexander-Arnold confirmed his Anfield departure and likely move to the Spanish capital – Romano has revealed Liverpool have quickly turned their focus towards the signing of Ajax’s Jorrel Hato instead.

Romano confirms Liverpool transfer plans for Jorrel Hato

Liverpool’s interest in signing Hato is nothing new, and our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed back in January that Hato was a firm target for Liverpool this summer.

Indeed, it was reported that the Eredivisie giants, who on Wednesday night let slip their long-established lead at the top of the table with just a game to go, are open to his sale this summer for a fee of around €50m (£42m, $55.8m).

Discussing Liverpool’s plans to try and sign the teenager, Romano confirmed: “Jorrel Hato is for sure in the list of Liverpool and Chelsea,” he says. “Both clubs appreciate the player and have been monitoring him.

“It’s not an easy negotiation with Ajax, he’s a very important player for them, but he’s one of the candidates for these two clubs now they are expected to miss on their target Dean Huijsen.”

Hato, 19, began his career at centre-back, though his versatility has allowed the left-footer to operate primarily at left-back this season.

That sort of versatility will certainly be of appeal to Slot, though it is in central defence where he is likely to be most used should he sign for the Reds.

Who is Jorrel Hato?

By Samuel Bannister

Hato was born in Rotterdam but has been an Ajax player since 2018, when he joined their academy from hometown club Sparta Rotterdam.

He captained Ajax’s youth team during the 2022-23 UEFA Youth League and made his first-team debut during that same season as well.

Hato’s emergence into the first team, despite being the third youngest Eredivisie debutant in Ajax colours, was strong. By the end of the season, he was a starter in the KNVB Cup final.

Hato had a busy 2023-24 season, making 46 appearances in all competitions, including as captain on a couple of occasions.

A versatile defender, Hato has mainly been playing as a left-back this season, but has operated as a centre-back before too.

Good in possession, Hato is technically intelligent and is an ideal modern defender. He has a bright future ahead.