Liverpool manager Arne Slot will not stop at just the signing of Florian Wirtz this summer and will next focus on re-modelling the Reds’ attack with two more huge transfer targets now in their sights, according to reports.

The Merseysiders cruised to the Premier League title this season, blitzing their rivals out of sight and ultimately finishing a distant 10 points clear of their nearest challengers, Arsenal. Now, in a bid to ensure the jubilant scenes that followed last weekend’s title triumph become a regular thing, Liverpool are prepared to embark on an unprecedented summer of spending.

While Jeremie Frimpong has already signed up and with Milos Kerkez their next defensive target, it is the imminent swoop for Wirtz that has really captured the imagination. Destined to become Liverpool’s new record recruit, the capture of the 22-year-old German playmaker should take Slot’s machine to another level.

It had been suggested that Slot could look to use Wirtz either as a striker or on the left wing, with Luis Diaz poised to leave. However, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, a promise from Slot to play the German in his favoured No.10 role means the Reds will still pursue a new striker to play alongside him.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, the man at the top of the Reds’ wishlist is Hugo Ekitike, with talks around his future now set to enter a crucial few days.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: “From what I’m hearing on Ekitike, from next week we will know more.

“Chelsea remain informed on the situation, also Liverpool. Liverpool are also attentive to the situation of Hugo Ekitike. So, these two clubs have already made some contacts to be informed on the situation.

“The idea for Hugo Ekitike is to have more contacts in the next days with Chelsea and also Liverpool,” Romano adds.

“Liverpool are very busy in this moment, it’s not Ekitike joining tomorrow morning, but with Darwin Nunez expected to leave, Ekitike is a player appreciated.”

With Ekitike poised to replace Darwin Nunez in attack, we also understand Liverpool are not ruling out another possible addition on the left side of their attack should Luis Diaz depart – and the man they could yet come back in for is Anthony Gordon.

What are Liverpool chances of signing Anthony Gordon?

The Reds, of course, tried hard to land the former Everton man last summer in what would have been a huge deal from Newcastle. Ultimately, the Magpies were able to retain their services of a player that has been transformed into an international-class winger on Tyneside, with the Geordies instead satisfying their PSR concerns by offloading Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Elliott Anderson, who moved to Nottingham Forest.

However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Slot’s interest in Gordon has never faded, and a fresh approach could yet be launched to land the player this summer.

Any move would be difficult with Newcastle likely to demand a fee of around £80m for the 24-year-old. But with the Magpies again potentially needing to keep a close watch on their spending, Gordon could yet be the player allowed to depart this summer, with his exit, despite being something they would rather avoid, still being the more favoured one over either Alexander Isak or Tino Livramento.

Sources have also told our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that while Gordon will not agitate for a move away from Tyneside – a club he is extremely happy at – he would be tempted by the switch back to Merseyside, and the team he grew up supporting, should the opportunity arise.

And with the sales of Nunez and Diaz potentially funding moves for both Ekitike and Gordon, it could be a very different Liverpool attack that takes the field next season.

