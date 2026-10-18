Florian Wirtz: Liverpool midfielder reaches decision on joining Chelsea and working with Xabi Alonso again

Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz has made up his mind on whether or not he will join Chelsea and work with Xabi Alonso once again in his career, according to a source.

Wirtz has been largely underwhelming for Liverpool since his £116million move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025.

The attacking midfielder won the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 when Xabi Alonso was in charge of the German club.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Bayern Munich want to sign Wirtz.

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has backed Wirtz to join Chelsea and rediscover his form under his former Bayer manager Alonso.

Sources, though, have told us that Liverpool have no plans to sell Wirtz anytime soon.

Wirtz, too, is said to be keen on continuing his career at Liverpool.

According to German football-centric X account, Space | ™, which has 28,000 followers on X, Wirtz wants to stay at Liverpool and has no plans to leave for Chelsea or Bayern.

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Florian Wirtz wants to stay at Liverpool

The account wrote on X at 8:39pm on October 16: ‘Despite Bayern representatives seemingly being unable to go a single day without entertaining the fantasy of bringing Florian Wirtz to Munich, neither the player nor his father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, have the slightest intention of indulging their delusions.

‘Both remain unequivocally committed to #LFC and the mystique of Anfield, where Florian intends to carve his name into the history of football’s greatest institution.’

The account reported at 1am on October 17 that ‘Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea’ are continuing ‘to closely monitor the situation surrounding Florian Wirtz’.

It added: ‘However, any hopes of a potential move are firmly misplaced, with neither the player nor his representatives entertaining the possibility of a departure.

‘Florian remains fully committed to #LFC, and a move to Stamford Bridge is simply not on the agenda.’

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