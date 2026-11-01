Florian Wirtz: Liverpool midfielder sends ‘clear’ response to Xabi Alonso about joining Chelsea

Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz does not fancy a move to Chelsea to work with Xabi Alonso again, according to a German source, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Reds are planning to sell the Germany international attacking midfielder anytime soon.

Wirtz joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 for a total transfer fee of £116million.

The German was a star for Bayer, winning the Bundesliga title under Alonso in 2024.

Wirtz scored 57 goals and gave 65 assists in 197 matches in all competitions for Bayer.

During his time at Liverpool so far, the 23-year-old has found the back of the net eight times and has provided 14 assists in 61 appearances.

Wirtz has been largely underwhelming for Liverpool, but that has not affected Alonso’s faith in the attacking midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 22 that Chelsea are monitoring Wirtz.

Sources have told us that Alonso, who was appointed the Chelsea manager in the summer of 2026, has told the club’s hierarchy that they should try to sign Wirtz should he become available.

However, according to Space | ™, a German-centric X account with 28,000 followers, Wirtz has no plans to swap Anfield for Stamford Bridge.

The account posted on X at 8:52pm on October 30: “Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea have, as previously reported, received a clear rejection from Florian Wirtz and his father and agent, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, with a move ruled out for the time being.”

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Liverpool maintain faith in Florian Wirtz… for now

TEAMtalk understands that Bayern Munich are also interested in Wirtz.

Bayern wanted to sign the German star before he moved to Liverpool from Bayer in 2025.

Bailey, though, has reported that Liverpool are not planning to sell Wirtz anytime soon, with the midfielder under contract at the Merseyside outfit until the summer of 2030.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 22: “TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool’s hierarchy are desperate for the move to work and believe there is a player there that can thrive in the Premier League.

“That said, the hierarchy does have limited patience if his situation does not improve, and with Jamie Carragher among those demanding Liverpool drop the player following his assessment that there is no improvement to be made from the player.

“The Merseyside club invested heavily to bring Wirtz to Anfield and remain keen for him to deliver on that investment.

“Nevertheless, there is an acceptance that difficult decisions may have to be made if his performances and overall impact do not reach the expected level.”

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