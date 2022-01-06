Liverpool and Chelsea have been tipped to engage in a three-way battle to sign Robert Lewandowski after a report insisted he and his camp are angling for a move.

The Poland international, 33, is arguably the world’s finest centre-forward right now. Lewandowski has operated at well above a goal-per-game over each of the last two-and-a-half-seasons. That includes 29 goals in 22 Champions League appearances where the competition is most fierce.

He has been everything Bayern Munich could’ve hoped for and more since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. However, according to FourFourTwo (citing Sky Germany), his Bavarian stint may be coming to an end.

They state Lewandowski – whose contract expires in the summer of 2023 – ‘will be moving’ when the season concludes.

Lewandowski reportedly has his sights set on either LaLiga or the Premier League. However, a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid now seems unlikely.

Real are determined to land Kylian Mbappe, while Barcelona have thrust themselves to the front of the queue for Erling Haaland.

Prem trio best placed for Lewandowski

As such, the report suggests it will be a three-way battle between Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City to land Lewandowski.

Liverpool or Man City could hold the edge if Lewandowski were to leave. Both of their managers (Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola) have connections with the Pole through managing him in the past at Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively.

From Bayern’s perspective, they reportedly hope Lewandowski will pen fresh terms. But given his sparkling service, they may grant his exit wish if he is dead set on one last challenge abroad.

Sky Germany reporter, Marc Behrenbeck shed light on the developing situation. In doing so, he revealed both the player and his agent, Pini Zahavi, will push for a move in six months’ time.

“Lewandowski really wants to have this one big move, to Spain or the Premier League” said Behrenbeck.

“So Lewandowski and his agent will try to get this move in the summer.

“Bayern want to extend his contract. So what is happening at Bayern at the moment The first point of contact is Lewandowski to extend his contract and if this doesn’t work they will be back in the game around Erling Haaland.

“At the moment, they want to extend his contract. But Lewandowski is dreaming of Spain and the Premier League.”

Liverpool deal for £60m winger ‘done’

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reported to have secured a huge £60m deal to sign Luis Diaz, with the Colombian likely to join this month.

Diaz has a £67m release clause in his contract if activated this month. That drops to nearer £45m in the summer, so there is an obvious benefit to waiting six months.

However, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah absent during their AFCON exploits, Michael Edwards has rushed to tie up a deal now.

According to The Sun, Liverpool will sign Diaz this month and are likely to pay a fee of around £60m – a little short of his exit clause.

The likes of Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also reportedly keen. But it is Liverpool who have won the race, per the report.

If approved, the move for Diaz will end talk Liverpool are looking to sign Leeds star Raphinha.

