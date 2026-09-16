A host of Premier League clubs are again on the trail of Italian international Cher Ndour, with Liverpool among those maintaining a strong interest in the Fiorentina midfielder, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old has already built an impressive CV despite his relatively young age, having experienced football in four of Europe’s top leagues and now potentially looking at a move to a fifth in 2027.

Ndour has played in Serie A with Fiorentina, while his career has also taken him to Portugal with Benfica, France with Paris Saint-Germain and Turkey with Besiktas.

His experience across different leagues and his continued development have ensured he remains firmly on the radar of clubs in England, with his international breakthrough adding further to his appeal.

Ndour has previously been linked with both Manchester United and Liverpool, and we understand the Merseysiders remain admirers of the midfielder.

United have strengthened their midfield considerably during the summer, bringing in Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but Liverpool continue to keep Ndour under consideration.

The midfielder earned his first Italy cap earlier this year, another significant milestone after representing the country extensively at youth level.

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Liverpool in the mix to sign talented Serie A midfielder

We can also confirm that Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Hull City all made enquiries about Ndour earlier this summer and remain attentive to his situation.

The level of interest means Ndour could have a number of options if he decides that the time is right to test himself in the Premier League.

Ndour joined Fiorentina in 2025 after leaving PSG, with the French giants retaining a 50 per cent sell-on clause as part of the deal.

That arrangement could be an important factor in any future negotiations, with Fiorentina aware that a significant portion of any profit from Ndour’s eventual sale would be due to PSG.

For now, however, Fiorentina remain in control of the situation and Ndour is focused on continuing his development in Italy.

But we understand there is growing belief among Premier League clubs that the midfielder could be available in the future, with 2027 potentially providing the opportunity for him to make the move to England.

Liverpool’s continued admiration, combined with enquiries from Villa, Newcastle, Brighton, Palace and Hull, ensures Ndour’s name remains firmly in Premier League recruitment circles.

Having already played in Portugal, France, Turkey and Italy, the talented midfielder could now be preparing for another major chapter in his career – with England increasingly looking like a potential destination.

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