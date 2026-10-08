Liverpool chief admits he was ‘wrong’ about departed star with terms agreed for big-money return

The academy director at Liverpool has admitted he was wrong about a player the Reds let go, and Liverpool are now favourites to bring the star back next summer.

Liverpool’s defence has undergone monumental change over the past three transfer windows. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson have all departed, with Jeremie Frimpong, Ronald Araujo, Giovanni Leoni, Jeremy Jacquet and Milos Kerkez arriving.

Of those the Reds let go, Alexander-Arnold and Quansah both came through the academy.

In the case of Quansah, Liverpool sold to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m, though made sure to insert a buy-back clause worth €70m / £59m which remains active until June 15, 2027.

Quansah was never a regular starter at Anfield, though since joining Leverkusen, the guaranteed game-time he’s received has undoubtedly helped the defender take his game to new heights.

Quansah has subsequently become a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s England squads, and his versatility – being comfortable at right-back and centre-back – is highly valued by the Three Lions boss.

Now, Liverpool’s academy director, Alex Inglethorpe, has admitted he was wrong about Quansah and how high he could soar.

Inglethorpe told the BBC: “I’ve been proven wrong so many times in the past.

“A good example would be Jarell [Quansah] – someone who was always liked and never in danger of leaving but probably never seen in the top three in the group.”

Inglethorpe went on to state that while he never viewed Quansah as a stand-out in his respective age groups, he’s not sure Quansah would have developed into the fine player he’s become if remaining a rarely-used squad player at Liverpool.

“There are no certainties – the point of the academy is to allow them to fulfil their potential,” he added.

“Sometimes players need to leave to gain an opportunity. There are lots of lovely examples of boys leaving and having good careers, and I’m not convinced they would have had the same career if they stayed at Liverpool.

“The linear and most productive way is to break in, but there’s different pathways that can lead back to playing for Liverpool – and that is the dream.”

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Liverpool favourites to re-sign Jarell Quansah in summer 2027

But in Quansah’s case, Liverpool might not have to live with regrets, with reports over the past few days talking up a return to Anfield in 2027.

In effect, Quansah would represent a younger alternative to Ronald Araujo who’ll turn 28 by the time Liverpool must decide whether to activate the €55m option to buy next summer.

Quansah is aged just 23 and would tick the versatility box that Araujo does. What’s more, Liverpool already have personal terms pre-agreed with Quansah in the event they do activate their €70m / £59m buy-back clause.

Sky Germany recently claimed movement is happening right now on Quansah’s future, with an exit from Leverkusen next summer looking likely.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid and all hovering, but it’s advantage Liverpool by way of the personal terms agreement and buy-back clause.

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