The prospect of Federico Chiesa quitting Liverpool after just one season on Merseyside has been revealed by trusted journalist, with the Italy winger’s true thoughts on sealing a move to one of four suitors this summer coming to light.

The Italy winger became Arne Slot’s first – and as it transpired, only – signing of 2024 summer window after the Dutchman was drafted in as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp. Arriving for a bargain fee worth an initial £10m, but topping £12.5m ($15m, $16.1m) once add-ons have been factored in, the capture of the 27-year-old was expected to add strength and depth to the Liverpool attacking unit.

However, little has gone right for Chiesa since his arrival at Anfield. Having taken his time to build up his fitness, the 51-times capped Azzurri winger has rarely featured under Slot, clocking up a modest 11 appearances so far.

And with just three starts to his name, totalling a meagre 387 minutes of football, it’s easy to see why Chiesa is already being linked with the Anfield exit door after a hugely frustrating start to his Premier League career.

As a result, several top Italian sides are thought be keeping a close eye on the Euro 2020 winner’s situation and are well placed to swoop should Liverpool green light his exit.

Indeed, fresh reports this week have indicated Roma head the queue to sign the former Juventus man if the opportunity arises.

However, as per trusted Bild journalist Christian Falk, Chiesa has no intentions of walking out on the Reds this summer and is more determined than ever to prove himself to Slot next season.

“Not true: Ex-Bayern candidate Federico Chiesa wants to leave Liverpool in the summer,” Falk began in his Fact Files column. “He wants to fulfil his contract until summer 2028.

“He was also not interested in the winter interest from Napoli, Inter Milan and Lazio because he wants to assert himself on Merseyside.

“The fact that he has had problems so far is due to his two injuries.”

And on claims he could leave, he concluded: “He wants to show Liverpool this season just how valuable he can be.”

Chiesa’s father also makes position on Liverpool exit clear

With the winger also having been overlooked by his country for their recent Nations League clashes against Germany, it’s fair to say the 2024/25 season has not gone to plan for the 27-year-old.

However, there are green shoots of recovery with the player having scored a well-taken goal in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle last month and now, according to the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, got himself into the best physical shape he has been in since his arrival at Kirkby last summer.

Furthermore, in an interview with Tuttosport, Chiesa’s father, Enrico, who was a prominent Italian international himself, has insisted that the winger is focused on nothing but Liverpool at the moment.

“I can guarantee that Federico’s very happy at Liverpool,” Enrico said. “We hope he can win the Premier League, we have no regrets about Juventus. He’s so happy at Liverpool.”

“He is there to play his cards, he has a great chance. This summer I told him what I have been telling him since he was little. Because, in reality, until he was 15, he didn’t play often and when he asked me, ‘What should I do?’ I told him to keep training, not to give up, to be ready when his time came.”

Despite that, rumours over an exit refuse to go away, and it was recently claimed that an ‘unconvinced’ Slot is ready to sanction his exit this summer.

