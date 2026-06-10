Liverpool have now decided to open the door to Federico Chiesa leaving after an ultimatum was given to Andoni Iraola, according to reports.

Chiesa joined Liverpool from Juventus for around £12.5m during the 2024 summer transfer window, and this was widely viewed as a risk worth taking after the Italian international became available.

However, the winger had his injury issues before joining Liverpool, and he has had limited opportunities to prove himself at Anfield.

Former Liverpool boss Arne Slot was clearly not a big admirer of the 28-year-old, and it does not look like he will get more chances under new head coach Iraola.

Chiesa, who is reportedly ‘willing to lower his salary’ to leave, has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A in recent months and it has been assumed that he will be picked up by one of the top Italian sides this summer, and Caught Offside‘s Mark Brus is reporting that he is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Liverpool, who are ‘open to offers’ and will sell for €20m (around £17m).

A source for the outlet explained: “Liverpool will be open to offers for Chiesa this summer. There will be further talks between the club and the player in pre-season, but the expectation is that he’ll be informed that he can leave.

“Napoli and Como are keeping an eye on the situation, but Liverpool’s asking price is around €20m, so they might explore the possibility of signing him on loan at first. Liverpool’s preference is a permanent sale, but let’s see if they’re open to discussing a loan with an obligation.”

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Andoni Iraola issued ultimatum as Curtis Jones says yes to Inter Milan

Chiesa will not be the only current Liverpool player to leave this summer, with it recently reported that as many as nine more stars could move elsewhere. We have also reported that Curtis Jones is also nearing an exit after ‘saying yes’ to Inter Milan and ‘rejecting’ interest from several Premier League clubs.

And Chiesa has recently admitted that he will “have to look elsewhere” if he is not assured of more game time.

“I’ve played very little since the start of 2026,” Chiesa said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I have a great relationship with Liverpool. In January, the club and Slot told me I couldn’t leave, they needed me, partly for numerical reasons. We were in a tight spot. I understood the situation and I was left smiling. Liverpool is always talked about, last year they helped me win the Premier League.

“Liverpool had informed me, but then the negotiations with Juve didn’t come to fruition.

“I repeat… I want to play. If I don’t find consistency in the Premier League, I’ll have to look elsewhere.

“I barely played in my first year at Liverpool, and in the last season, very little. I’ll go on a training camp in the US, then I’ll talk to the club and the new manager, Iraola, and we’ll see.

“I’m open to anything, the important thing is to play. I’m not so presumptuous as to say: I have to be a starter. I’m ready to fight for a place, anywhere.”

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