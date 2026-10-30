Top insider reveals ‘calls made’ by Liverpool for Bayern Munich sensation after friendly fire

Insider Christian Falk has confirmed there have been ‘calls made’ to check on the availability of a Bayern Munich star wanted by Liverpool, among other clubs.

The Reds have been known to recruit from the Bundesliga in recent seasons. Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong both headed to Liverpool from Germany last summer, with Dominik Szoboszlai doing so earlier.

The latest Bundesliga talent in their sights is Bayern’s Lennart Karl.

Their interest comes after club president Uli Hoeness told the 18-year-old he is “far from being a superstar” and needs to “have humility.”

The suggestion that the German giants aren’t happy with Karl has alerted some top clubs.

Falk has spoken on the latest steps some have taken for CF Bayern Insider.

He wrote: ‘Uli likes to push people’s buttons or, as we say in Germany, walk on the cookie until the sugar falls out. It’s the same case with Lennart Karl. It’s worth pointing out that Hoeness, who is on the supervisory board, isn’t involved in the daily business of the club. Those who are involved in the daily business are very confident in Karl. They want to keep him.

‘Of course, the Premier League is also reading what is being said in Germany. I heard that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United saw that there is something going on around Lennart Karl.

‘So calls have been made to ascertain what’s going on with the player and whether anyone’s not totally satisfied with the young German in Munich. He’s got a value of €60m [£50.1m], so it’s more than possible for Premier League clubs. It’s getting interesting. Until now, there haven’t been any talks over a new contract.’

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Top clubs alerted to Lennart Karl situation

TEAMtalk revealed on October 24 that Liverpool, Arsenal and United had indeed been alerted to the situation of Karl at Bayern.

Sources stated the teen could become one to watch heading into 2027 following the comments from Hoeness.

That Karl’s game time has been so low is one of the main reasons that sides feel there could be a chance of landing him.

The German youngster has started just four games between the Bundesliga and the Champions League this season.

There are also suggestions that Bayern are concerned with Karl’s off-field behaviour.